Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Davis did it all in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, compiling 27 points, 25 rebounds, a career-high seven steals, five assists, and three blocks in a team-high 39 minutes played. He became the first player to record at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a game since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74.

Davis grabbed 10 rebounds off the offensive glass, matching his career high. Since the NBA began tracking rebounds separately in 1973-74, the only other Laker to record at least 10 offensive and 15 defensive rebounds in a game is Happy Hairston (twice).

Second ⭐️

Damian Lillard produced game highs of 35 points and 11 assists (tied with James Harden) to go with seven rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the LA Clippers 124-117. It’s Lillard’s 51st career 30-point, 10-assist game, the 10th-highest such total in NBA history.

Lillard shot 11-19 from the field — including 7-13 from 3-point range — and made six of his seven free throws. He’s made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 138 games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history.

Third ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in the Bucks’ win over the Clippers. He shot 12-24 from the field and made 10 of his 15 free throw attempts.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard became just the third teammates since the ABA-NBA merger to each record at least 30 points and 10 assists in the same game, joining the Kansas City Kings’ Otis Birdsong and Phil Ford (Jan. 26, 1979) and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Harden (March 4, 2023).