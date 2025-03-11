Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic produced game highs of 35 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists (tied with Cason Wallace) to power the Denver Nuggets to a 140-127 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic made 15 of his 20 attempts from the field and shot 4-5 from the free throw line. He also recorded one steal and one block, committing just one turnover in 40 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Deni Avdija registered game highs of 34 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Portland Trail Blazers fell to the surging Golden State Warriors 130-120. Avdija went 11-15 from the floor (5-7 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe. He also dished out six assists and swiped two steals in 41 minutes of court time.

Third ⭐️

Miles Bridges scored a game-high 35 points as the Charlotte Hornets rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 105-102. Bridges shot 12-19 from the field (5-11 on 3-pointers) and sank all six of his free throw attempts. He added five rebounds, five assists, and a game-high two blocks (tied with two others) in 37 minutes of action.

Milestones