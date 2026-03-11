Statitudes

Statitudes

Oded Ross
Notes regarding free throws: both playoff records were equal or higher than the reg. season ones.

* FT made: Bob Cousy shot 30-of-32 in a 4-OT playoff game in 1953 (en route to a career high 50 points) -

* FT attempts: Shaquille O'Neal shot 18-of-39 in game 4 of the 2000 NBA Finals (including 9/16 in the 4th), more than a decade before Dwight Howard's 21/39 and 25/39 in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Anyway Bam blew all previous FT marks out of the water...

