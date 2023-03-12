Kings End Long Drought

Tied at 115 points with a little more than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Sacramento Kings scored 13 of the game’s final 17 points to pick up a huge 128-119 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Kings — who stand in second place in the Western Conference standings — have won eight of their nine games since the All-Star break.

Sacramento improved to 40-26 with the victory, reaching 40 wins for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Their streak of 16 consecutive seasons with less than 40 wins is tied for the longest such streak in NBA history, matched only by the Kings themselves from 1983-84 through 1998-99.

The Kings have scored at least 120 points in each of their last nine games, breaking a tie for the longest such streak in franchise history. The last team to record nine straight 120-point games in a single season was the Denver Nuggets from March 27–April 15, 1984.

Sacramento is averaging 130.6 PPG over its last 12 games, the highest scoring average over a 12-game stretch in franchise history. The last team to average at least 130 PPG over a span of 12 games is the Denver Nuggets in November 1990.

The Kings’ Harrison Barnes led a balanced attack with 19 points, shooting 6-10 from the field and making all six of his free throws. Barnes was one of seven Kings to score at least a dozen points.

Four Kings came off the bench to make multiple 3-pointers: Malik Monk (4), Trey Lyles (3), Davion Mitchell (2), and Kessler Edwards (2). That matches the most such players in a game in franchise history (April 10, 2019).

The Suns’ Chris Paul tallied 16 points, 16 assists, and six rebounds in the loss. At 37 years and 309 days old, Paul became the oldest player in NBA history to record at least 15 points, 15 assists, and five rebounds in a game, surpassing John Stockton by five days.

Backcourt mate Devin Booker scored a game-high 28 points on 11-19 shooting from the field, adding eight assists and four steals. Booker is averaging 32.7 PPG and 7.3 APG over his last seven games, shooting 55.3% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range. He’s scored at least 24 points in each of those games, including four 35-point games.

Warriors Snap Bucks Streak

The Golden State Warriors snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ nine-game road winning streak, defeating the Bucks 125-116 in overtime. The Warriors improved to 28-7 at Chase Center, tied for the fourth-best home record in the NBA. They are just 7-26 away from home, tied for the third-worst road record in the league.

Stephen Curry scored 22 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Warriors. Curry shot 13-27 from the field with six 3-pointers made and hit all four of his free throws. Curry has 210 career 30-point games with at least five 3-pointers made, 72 more such games than any other player in NBA history (James Harden, 138).

Kevon Looney snagged a game-high 15 boards, one of three Warriors with double-digit rebounds; the others were Draymond Green (13) and Donte DiVincenzo (10). It’s the first time since Dec. 27, 2018 the Warriors have had three such players in a game.

Looney also recorded five steals. The last Warrior to produce at least 15 rebounds and five steals in a game was Joe Smith on Dec. 6, 1996.

Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton led a balanced Bucks attack with 19 points apiece, while Bobby Portis tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds. Portis has recorded a career-high 33 double-doubles this season, tied for the sixth-most such games in the NBA.

Celtics Outlast Hawks

Jayson Tatum (34 points) and Jaylen Brown (24) combined for 58 points as the Boston Celtics outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 134-125 in overtime. Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 38 times this season, nine more such games than any other duo.

Tatum also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds and dished out six assists. It’s the ninth time Tatum has recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, the most such games by a Celtic since Larry Bird in 1987-88 (13).

Brown shot 10-18 from the field, adding seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals. It’s the 10th time he’s recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, the most such games he’s ever recorded in a single season.

Brown and Tatum were two of five Celtics to produce at least 10 points and five assists; the others were Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Marcus Smart. It’s the first time since Dec. 29, 1977 the Celtics have had five such players in a single game.

The Hawks’ Trae Young recorded game highs of 35 points and 13 assists in the loss. Young now has 61 career 30-point, 10-assist games. The only players in NBA history with more such games through their first five seasons are Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Nate Archibald.

Board Man Gets Buckets

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 38 points as the LA Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the New York Knicks 106-95. The Clippers have won three straight games after dropping five in a row, while the Knicks have lost their last three games after a nine-game winning streak.

Leonard shot 14-22 from the field — including 3-6 from 3-point range — and made all seven of his free throws. Since scoring a season-low six points on January 5, Leonard has averaged 28.6 PPG with shooting percentages of 53.2% from the field, 50.0% from 3-point range, and 91.1% from the free throw line over his last 24 games.

Teammate Paul George scored 22 points, adding team highs of eight rebounds and eight assists. He made his 2,000th career 3-pointer in the second quarter, becoming the 14th player in NBA history to reach that mark. Only four players have done so in fewer games:

597 — Stephen Curry

670 — Klay Thompson

671 — Damian Lillard

760 — James Harden

789 — Paul George

The Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 26 points in the loss. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and did not commit a turnover.

Julius Randle became the third player in Knicks history to reach 200 3-pointers made in a season, joining John Starks (1994-95) and Evan Fournier (2021-22). However, Randle struggled mightily from the field, making just five of his 24 attempts (20.8%).

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: