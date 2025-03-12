Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Darius Garland led the shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers to their 15th consecutive victory, scoring a game-high 30 points (18 of them in the fourth quarter) in a 109-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Garland shot 11-24 from the field (7-10 in the final period) and sank all five of his free throw attempts. He also produced game highs of eight assists and four steals, and was not charged with a personal foul in 36 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 25 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-114 on Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning four-point play with 3.4 seconds remaining. Siakam shot 10-15 from the field, making three of his seven 3-point attempts. He added a team-high 12 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of court time.

Third ⭐️

Zion Williamson recorded his second career triple-double (both coming in his last six games), scoring 22 points to go with team highs of 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 127-120 upset win over the LA Clippers. Williamson went 8-13 from the floor and a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also blocked one shot in 33 minutes played.

Milestones