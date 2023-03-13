Trusted Process
Joel Embiid scored a game-high 34 points as the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Washington Wizards 112-93. The Sixers have won five consecutive games and are now just 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Embiid shot 12-21 from the field and made 10 of his 12 free throws. It’s the 19th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA.
Embiid also blocked a game-high four shots. He’s the first player since Tim Duncan in 2003-04 to record at least 30 points and three blocks in three consecutive games. It’s also the longest such streak by a Sixer since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.
Embiid has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 27 games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in eight straight games, one shy of the franchise record of nine such games in a row held by Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 7-19, 1966).
Teammate James Harden scored 18 points and dished out a game-high 14 assists. Harden now has 31 points-assists double-doubles this season, tying the franchise record for most such games in a season shared by Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) and Maurice Cheeks (1985-86).
The Sixers’ P.J. Tucker played 21 minutes but did not attempt a field goal or free throw. It’s the fourth time this season he’s played at least 20 minutes without attempting a shot from the field or free throw line. No other player has recorded more than one such game.
The Wizards’ Corey Kispert came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points. Kispert shot 9-13 from the field — including 3-7 from 3-point range — and made all four of his free throw attempts.
Jokic Shines, Nuggets Lose
Despite a 35-point, 20-rebound, 11-assist performance from Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets lost their third straight game, falling to the Brooklyn Nets 122-120. It’s the second time Jokic has recorded at least 35 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to record multiple such games:
11 — Wilt Chamberlain
3 — Elgin Baylor
2 — Oscar Robertson
2 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
2 — Nikola Jokic
Jokic and Chamberlain (four times) are the only players to record multiple such games in a single season.
Jokic — who made 14 of his 23 attempts from the floor (60.9%) — has recorded 19 triple-doubles this season in which he’s shot at least 60% from the field. That ties Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) for the most such triple-doubles in a season in NBA history.
Jokic now has 50 double-doubles this season, second in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis (53). Jokic is the only player to record at least 50 double-doubles in each of the last three seasons.
The Nets’ Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 25 points, while backcourt mate Spencer Dinwiddie scored 15 points and dished out a career-high 16 assists. Bridges is averaging 27.3 PPG on 51/46/90 shooting splits since the All-Star break, while Dinwiddie is averaging 18.6 PPG and 8.7 APG over that span.
Nets center Nic Claxton scored 20 points on 8-9 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds and five assists. It’s the 15th time Claxton has scored at least 10 points with a field goal percentage of 85% this season, the third-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger:
17 — DeAndre Jordan (2014-15)
16 — Jordan (2015-16)
15 — Nic Claxton (2022-23)
14 — Rudy Gobert (2021-22)
13 — Daniel Gafford (2021-22)
The Nets have won five of their last six games to move to 10 games over .500 for the season (39-29).
Quick Hitters
Some other notes from around the NBA:
Julius Randle (33 points) and RJ Barrett (30) combined for 63 points as the New York Knicks edged the Los Angeles Lakers 112-108, snapping their three-game losing skid. The Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell shared game-high scoring honors with Randle, shooting 13-19 from the field with six 3-pointers made and making his only free throw. Russell also dished out a game-high eight assists.
Trey Murphy III scored a career-high 41 points in just 30 minutes played as the New Orleans Pelicans blew out the Portland Trail Blazers 127-110. Murphy III shot 13-20 from the field — including 9-14 from 3-point range — and made all six of his free throws. He’s the second player in franchise history to record a 40-point game while playing 30 or fewer minutes, joining Anthony Davis (Jan. 9, 2017).
Darius Garland (28 points) and Donovan Mitchell (23) combined for 51 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 114-108. It’s the 20th time Garland and Mitchell have each scored at least 20 points in the same game this season. The only other backcourt duo in franchise history to record at least 20 such games in a season is Lenny Wilkens and Austin Carr in 1972-73 (22).
Rookie Jalen Williams tallied 21 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 102-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. In his nine games since the All-Star break, Williams is averaging 20.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.1 APG, and 2.0 SPG, shooting 56.8% from the field, 46.4% from 3-point range, and 82.1% from the free throw line.