Trusted Process

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 34 points as the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Washington Wizards 112-93. The Sixers have won five consecutive games and are now just 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Embiid shot 12-21 from the field and made 10 of his 12 free throws. It’s the 19th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA.

Embiid also blocked a game-high four shots. He’s the first player since Tim Duncan in 2003-04 to record at least 30 points and three blocks in three consecutive games. It’s also the longest such streak by a Sixer since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

Embiid has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 27 games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in eight straight games, one shy of the franchise record of nine such games in a row held by Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 7-19, 1966).

Teammate James Harden scored 18 points and dished out a game-high 14 assists. Harden now has 31 points-assists double-doubles this season, tying the franchise record for most such games in a season shared by Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) and Maurice Cheeks (1985-86).

The Sixers’ P.J. Tucker played 21 minutes but did not attempt a field goal or free throw. It’s the fourth time this season he’s played at least 20 minutes without attempting a shot from the field or free throw line. No other player has recorded more than one such game.

The Wizards’ Corey Kispert came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points. Kispert shot 9-13 from the field — including 3-7 from 3-point range — and made all four of his free throw attempts.

Jokic Shines, Nuggets Lose

Despite a 35-point, 20-rebound, 11-assist performance from Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets lost their third straight game, falling to the Brooklyn Nets 122-120. It’s the second time Jokic has recorded at least 35 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to record multiple such games:

11 — Wilt Chamberlain

3 — Elgin Baylor

2 — Oscar Robertson

2 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2 — Nikola Jokic

Jokic and Chamberlain (four times) are the only players to record multiple such games in a single season.

Jokic — who made 14 of his 23 attempts from the floor (60.9%) — has recorded 19 triple-doubles this season in which he’s shot at least 60% from the field. That ties Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) for the most such triple-doubles in a season in NBA history.

Jokic now has 50 double-doubles this season, second in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis (53). Jokic is the only player to record at least 50 double-doubles in each of the last three seasons.

The Nets’ Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 25 points, while backcourt mate Spencer Dinwiddie scored 15 points and dished out a career-high 16 assists. Bridges is averaging 27.3 PPG on 51/46/90 shooting splits since the All-Star break, while Dinwiddie is averaging 18.6 PPG and 8.7 APG over that span.

Nets center Nic Claxton scored 20 points on 8-9 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds and five assists. It’s the 15th time Claxton has scored at least 10 points with a field goal percentage of 85% this season, the third-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger:

17 — DeAndre Jordan (2014-15)

16 — Jordan (2015-16)

15 — Nic Claxton (2022-23)

14 — Rudy Gobert (2021-22)

13 — Daniel Gafford (2021-22)

The Nets have won five of their last six games to move to 10 games over .500 for the season (39-29).

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: