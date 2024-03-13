Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Domantas Sabonis notched 22 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, and a game-high eight assists as the Sacramento Kings walloped the Milwaukee Bucks 129-94. Sabonis made 10 of his 14 shots from the floor and did not record a turnover in a game-high 34 minutes played.

Sabonis has recorded a double-double in each of his last 47 games, breaking a tie with Jerry Lucas (1967-68) for the longest such single-season streak in franchise history. Over the last 50 seasons, only two players have produced a longer double-double streak in a single season: Kevin Love (53, 2010-11) and Moses Malone (50, 1978-79).

Second ⭐️

Josh Hart recorded his fourth triple-double of the season, producing game highs of 20 points (tied with teammate Jalen Brunson), 19 rebounds (matching his career high), and 10 assists in the New York Knicks’ 106-79 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s the first Knick to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game since David Lee on April 2, 2010.

Hart made eight of 16 shots from the field, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in a game-high 39 minutes played. He snagged 18 of his 19 rebounds on the defensive end, tying his career high.

Third ⭐️

Nickeil Alexander-Walker came off the bench to score a season-high 28 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to defeat the LA Clippers 118-100. The Timberwolves trailed by 22 points with less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter, but a 20-6 run cut the halftime deficit to eight.

Alexander-Walker shot 9-10 from the field, making five of his six 3-point attempts. His effective field goal percentage was 115.0%, the second-highest such figure in franchise history by a player in a 25-point game (Taurean Prince, 123.1%).