Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Trae Young produced game highs of 35 points and 12 assists as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 123-110 for their fourth straight win. Young shot just 7-20 from the field (0-5 on 3-pointers), but was a perfect 21-21 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds and one steal, committing just one personal foul in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

De’Aaron Fox fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, recording game highs of 32 points and 11 assists to go with nine rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 126-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Fox went 12-25 from the floor (2-7 on 3-pointers) and made all six of his free throw attempts. He also swiped one steal and posted a game-best rating of plus-19 points in 41 minutes of court time.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a playoff-clinching 118-112 win over the Boston Celtics. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 11-20 from the field (2-7 on 3-pointers) and 10-11 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a team-high seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 39 minutes of action.

Milestones