Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a season-high 51 points as the Los Angeles Lakers outscored the Chicago Bulls 142-130. Doncic shot 17-31 from the field (9-14 on threes) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 10 rebounds (tied with Deandre Ayton), a team-high nine assists, a game-high three steals, and one block in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 26th triple-double of the season, scoring 31 points to go with game highs of 20 rebounds and 12 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 136-131 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Jokic went 9-17 from the floor and 11-11 from the charity stripe. He also recorded game highs of three steals and two blocks (tied with two others) in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record for most consecutive 20-point games (more on that below), scoring a game-high 35 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 104-102 victory over the Boston Celtics. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-18 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high nine assists, six rebounds, a game-high three blocks, and a game-high two steals (tied with five others) in 39 minutes played.

Milestones

Jokic recorded his 324th career game with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, breaking a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most such games in NBA history.

Jokic produced his 10th career 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game, joining Wilt Chamberlain (16) as the only players in NBA history to reach that mark. He’s recorded an additional three such games in the postseason, equaling the total of all other players in league history combined.

Doncic became the third player in Los Angeles Lakers history to make 200 threes in a season, joining D’Angelo Russell (2023-24) and Austin Reaves (2024-25). He reached that mark in just 54 games, 15 fewer than Russell and 19 fewer than Reaves.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 127th consecutive 20-point game, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain (Oct. 19, 1961 to Jan. 19, 1963) for the longest such streak in NBA history. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 32.5 PPG and 6.5 APG with 53.7/38.3/89.7 shooting splits over his record run.

Doncic has produced 12 straight 20-point games, nine straight 25-point games, and four straight 30-point games. He’s averaged 32.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 8.1 APG over the former span, shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

Jokic has recorded a triple-double in each of his last three games, the 14th time he’s produced at least three triple-doubles in a row. The only player in NBA history with more such distinct streaks is Russell Westbrook with 23.

Josh Giddey (15 assists) is just the second player in Chicago Bulls history to register back-to-back 15-assist games. He joins Guy Rodgers, who accomplished the feat twice in the franchise’s debut season (1966-67).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Atlanta Hawks (eight), Miami Heat (seven), Oklahoma City Thunder (seven), and Orlando Magic (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Indiana Pacers (11), Washington Wizards (10), and Memphis Grizzlies (six).

Miscellany