Bucks Rally, Defeat Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 46 points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to defeat the Sacramento Kings 133-124. The Bucks outscored the Kings 80-62 in the second half after trailing by nine points at halftime.

It’s the sixth time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 45 points and 10 rebounds in a game this season. The only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record more such games in a single season is Russell Westbrook in 2016-17 (7).

Antetokounmpo shot 19-28 from the field (67.9%) and made six of his seven free throws. It’s the 22nd time Antetokounmpo has scored at least 40 points on 65% shooting from the field, tying LeBron James for the most such games among active players.

Teammate Khris Middleton scored a season-high 31 points and dished out a team-high nine assists. Middleton shot 9-15 from the field — including 5-8 from 3-point range — and made all eight of his free throws.

Bucks center Brook Lopez had 23 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, shooting 9-14 from the field with four 3-pointers made. The Bucks’ trio of Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Khris Middleton combined for 100 points. The only other starting frontcourt over the last 25 seasons to score at least 100 total points is Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Lonnie Walker IV on Dec. 4, 2022 (104).

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his 10th triple-double of the season, compiling 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 15 assists. Sabonis is just the third center in NBA history to produce at least 10 triple-doubles in a season, joining Nikola Jokic (six times) and Wilt Chamberlain (twice).

It’s the second time Sabonis has recorded at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game. He’s just the 10th player in NBA history to produce multiple such games.

Teammate De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 35 points, shooting 13-23 from the field with five 3-pointers made. Fox is averaging 30.2 PPG on 52.7% shooting from the field over his last 16 games.

The Kings have scored at least 120 points in each of their last 10 games, the longest such streak in franchise history and tied for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history. The last team to record at least 10 such games in a row in a single season was the Denver Nuggets from Feb. 22–March 15, 1983.

The Kings are averaging 131.5 PPG during the streak, the highest scoring average over a 10-game span in franchise history. Leaguewide, it’s the highest scoring average over a 10-game span since the Denver Nuggets from Nov. 13–Dec. 2, 1988.

Rockets Stun Celtics

Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 43 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Rockets stunned the Boston Celtics 111-109. It’s just the 16th win of the season for the Rockets, tied with the Detroit Pistons for the fewest in the NBA.

Brown shot 16-25 from the field — including 4-10 from 3-point range — and made seven of his eight free throws. It’s the fifth time Brown has scored at least 40 points with a field goal percentage of 60%. The only players in franchise history with more such games are Larry Bird (25) and Jayson Tatum (13).

Speaking of Tatum, he tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 39 times this season, 10 more such games than any other duo.

The Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. scored 24 points and snagged a game-high 11 rebounds, his third straight 20-point, 10-rebound game. Smith Jr. became the first teenager in NBA history to record three such games in a row.

Smith Jr. shot 9-11 from the field with five 3-pointers made, an effective field goal percentage of 104.5%. He’s the first teenager in NBA history to record a 20-point, 10-rebound game with an effective field goal percentage of at least 100%. Only one rookie in NBA history has recorded a higher effective field goal percentage in a 20-point, 10-rebound game:

112.5% — Saddiq Bey (Feb. 12, 2021)

104.5% — Jabari Smith Jr. (March 13, 2023)

104.2% — Keegan Murray (Jan. 20, 2023)

Home Warriors

Klay Thompson scored 33 of his game-high 38 points in the first half as the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Phoenix Suns 123-112. The Warriors won their eighth straight home game to improve to 29-7 at Chase Center, the fourth-best home record in the NBA.

Thompson made 14 of his 23 attempts from the field, including eight-of-14 from 3-point range. Thompson made all eight of his 3-pointers in the first half. It’s the fifth time he’s made at least eight 3-pointers in a half, the most such halves in NBA history.

Fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry had 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. It’s the 204th time Thompson and Curry have each scored at least 20 points in the same game, the most such games by a backcourt duo in NBA history.

The Suns’ Devin Booker scored a team-high 32 points in the loss, hitting 12 of his 20 shots from the field and eight of his 10 free throws. Booker has scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last six games, the longest such streak by a guard in franchise history.

Suns center Deandre Ayton scored 27 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, shooting 13-19 from the field (68.4%). It’s the 50th time Ayton has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds with a field goal percentage of 60%, the third-most such games in franchise history:

60 — Amar’e Stoudemire

56 — Larry Nance

50 — Deandre Ayton

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: