Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Paolo Banchero compiled game highs of 34 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals in the Orlando Magic’s 113-93 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans. Banchero shot 14-22 from the field, hitting four of his eight 3-point attempts. He also recorded four assists and one block, posting a game-best rating of plus-32 points in 34 minutes of court time.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic matched his season high with 45 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 126-106. Doncic went 14-27 from the floor (7-13 on 3-pointers) and 10-12 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high 11 rebounds, a game-high two steals (tied with three others), and one block in 36 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Brook Lopez scored 23 points on 8-9 shooting from the field in the Bucks’ blowout win over the Lakers. Lopez made three of his four 3-point attempts and also went 4-5 from the charity stripe. He added five assists, four rebounds, a game-high four blocks, and one steal in 30 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones