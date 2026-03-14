Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards recorded his franchise-record 10th 40-point game of the season, scoring a game-high 42 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 127-117 win over the Golden State Warriors. Edwards went 13-22 from the field (4-9 on threes) and 12-12 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Dejounte Murray scored a game-high 35 points, but it wasn’t enough as the New Orleans Pelicans were edged out by the Houston Rockets 107-105. Murray shot a blistering 14-18 from the floor, sinking four of his five 3-point attempts. He added seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal, posting a game-best rating of plus-19 points in 31 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 122-115 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Ingram went 13-20 from the field (5-6 on threes) and 5-7 from the charity stripe. He also recorded seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal, and did not commit a turnover in 39 minutes played.

Milestones

As noted above, Edwards set a Minnesota Timberwolves record for most 40-point games in a season with 10, eclipsing the previous mark of nine he set alst season.

Brook Lopez (five blocks) moved into 15th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard for blocks in the LA Clippers’ 119-108 win over the Chicago Bulls. His 2,121 blocks are two more than Shawn Bradley, the player he displaced.

The Bulls’ Josh Giddey (20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) recorded his 29th career triple-double, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for 20th place and tying Grant Hill for 19th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

The Rockets’ Clint Capela (four blocks) reached 1,000 career blocks, becoming the 12th active player and the 105th player overall to attain that milestone since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

The Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (21 points) produced his 204th career 20-point game, breaking a tie with Brandon Ingram for the second-most such games in franchise history. Anthony Davis is the franchise’s all-time leader with 302 such games.

The Timberwolves’ Donte DiVincenzo (1-6 on threes) made his 200th 3-pointer of the season, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach that mark. He joins Anthony Edwards (three times) and Malik Beasley (2021-22).

Streaking

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (28 points) recorded his 44th consecutive 20-point game, tying Bob McAdoo (Jan. 7 to April 6, 1975) for the longest such single-season streak in franchise history. He’s averaged 29.2 PPG with 50.1/37.6/89.5 shooting splits over that span.

Phoenix’s Jalen Green (34 points) and Devin Booker (31) have each scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games. They are the first Suns duo to achieve that feat since Walter Davis and Paul Westphal on Dec. 13 and 15, 1979.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Indiana Pacers (12) and Memphis Grizzlies (seven).

The Pacers extended their losing streak to 12 games, falling to the New York Knicks 101-92. They are one loss away from matching the franchise record of 13 straight losses set earlier this season (Dec. 12, 2025 to Jan. 6, 2026).

Miscellany