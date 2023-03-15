Bucks First to 50

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to reach 50 wins this season, knocking off the Phoenix Suns 116-104 to improve to 50-19. They also became the first team to clinch a berth in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Bucks have won 21 of their last 23 games, averaging 123.6 PPG over that span. Only six teams in NBA history have recorded a higher scoring average over a 23-game single-season span in which they won at least 20 games:

1959-60 Boston Celtics

1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers

1967-68 Philadelphia 76ers

1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks

1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers

1984-85 Los Angeles Lakers

Five of those teams went on to win the NBA Finals, the lone exception being the 1967-68 Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded game highs of 36 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists (tied) to lead the Bucks. It was Antetokounmpo’s 40th double-double of the season, the sixth straight season he’s reached that mark. He’s the only player to record at least 40 double-doubles in each of the last six seasons.

Antetokounmpo reached 16,000 career points in the second quarter. He’s the first player in franchise history to reach that mark, as well as the 11th active player to do so.

Bucks center Brook Lopez scored 21 points and snagged 10 rebounds, shooting 10-14 from the field (71.4%). Lopez is averaging 20.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 2.8 BPG in his 11 games since the All-Star break, shooting 56.6% from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range.

The Suns’ Devin Booker scored a team-high 30 points in the loss, his seventh straight 25-point game. Booker is averaging 29.4 PPG on 52.7% shooting from the field in his 13 games since returning from a six-week absence due to a groin strain.

Thunder Rolls

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up their sixth win in their last seven games, downing the Brooklyn Nets 121-107. The Thunder now stand in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, just two games behind the fifth-place Golden State Warriors in the jumbled conference race.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points, making 12 of his 24 attempts from the field and 10 of his 12 free throws. It’s the 19th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, tying Joel Embiid for the league lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points on 50% shooting from the field 27 times this season. The only player in franchise history with more such games in a single season is Kevin Durant with 30 in 2013-14.

The Thunder’s Josh Giddey recorded his eighth career triple-double, compiling 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. Giddey broke a tie with Magic Johnson for the second-most triple-doubles in NBA history by a player before his 21st birthday:

21 — Luka Doncic

8 — Josh Giddey

7 — Magic Johnson

6 — LaMelo Ball

5 — LeBron James

Thunder rookie Jalen Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, shooting 8-10 from the field and making all six of his free throws. Over his last nine games, Williams is averaging 22.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.2 APG, and 2.1 SPG with 60/50/84 shooting splits. Williams has scored at least 15 points in each of those games. The only rookie in franchise history with a longer such streak is Kevin Durant.

Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 34 points to pace the Nets. Bridges is averaging 26.3 PPG on 51/46/89 shooting splits in his 14 games as a Net. He’s recorded seven 30-point games over that span after producing just two such games in his 365 career games with the Phoenix Suns.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: