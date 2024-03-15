Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 36 points and dished out a season-high 12 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks succumbed to the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-119. The Mavericks played without the services of superstar Luka Doncic, who missed the game with a sore left hamstring.

Irving shot 12-18 from the field (4-7 on 3-pointers) and sank all eight of his free throws, a true shooting percentage of 83.6%. The only player in franchise history to record a higher such figure in a 35-point, 10-assist game is Derek Harper (91.7% on April 9, 1988).

Second ⭐️

Paul George scored a game-high 28 points on 11-12 shooting from the field to lead the LA Clippers to a 126-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls. George added seven assists and five rebounds, committing just one turnover in a team-high 35 minutes played.

George made six of his seven 3-point attempts, giving him an effective field goal percentage of 116.7%. That’s the second-highest such figure in franchise history by a player in a 25-point game, trailing only Robert Covington’s 125.0% on March 29, 2023.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced team highs of 31 points, nine rebounds, five assists (tied with two others), and two steals (tied with Cason Wallace) in the Thunder’s win over the Mavericks. He was charged with just one turnover in a team-high 37 minutes played.

Gilgeous-Alexander went 9-16 from the field and made 12 of his 15 free throws. It’s the 37th time he’s recorded a 30-point game with 50% shooting from the field this season. The only guard in NBA history to produce more such games in a single season is Michael Jordan (three times).