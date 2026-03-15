Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama produced game highs of 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Wembanyama shot 13-24 from the field, hitting five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed eight assists, a game-high four blocks, and a team-high two steals (tied with two others) in 31 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Austin Reaves scored a game-high 32 points as the Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Denver Nuggets 127-125 in overtime. Reaves went 12-21 from the floor (3-8 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 46 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 27th triple-double of the season, scoring 24 points to go with game highs of 16 rebounds and 14 assists in the Nuggets’ overtime loss to the Lakers. Jokic made 10 of his 19 attempts from the field, including two 3-pointers. He also swiped a game-high five steals (tied with Marcus Smart) and blocked one shot in 43 minutes played.

Milestones

The Lakers’ Luka Doncic (30 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists) recorded his 90th career triple-double, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to reach that mark. He joins Russell Westbrook (209), Nikola Jokic (191), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), LeBron James (123), and Jason Kidd (107).

Jokic took over sole possession of eighth place on the NBA’s single-season list for triple-doubles with 27, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson (twice) and Domantas Sabonis (2023-24).

CJ McCollum (7-10 on threes) moved into 16th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard for 3-pointers made in the Atlanta Hawks’ 122-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. His 2,147 triples are four more than Paul Pierce, the player he displaced.

Streaking

Kawhi Leonard (31 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 45 in the LA Clippers’ 118-109 loss to the Sacramento Kings. It’s the longest such single-season streak in franchise history, breaking a tie with Bob McAdoo (1974-75). Leonard has averaged 29.2 PPG with 50.3/37.5/88.8 shooting splits over that stretch.

Doncic has recorded 13 straight 20-point games, 10 straight 25-point games, and five straight 30-point games. Over the former span, he’s averaged 32.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 8.5 APG.

Jayson Tatum (20 points) scored at least 15 points for the 115th consecutive game as the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 111-100. He broke a tie with Joel Embiid (Dec. 3, 2021 to March 20, 2023) for the 15th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Jokic has recorded a triple-double in each of his last four games, the ninth time he’s produced at least four triple-doubles in a row. The only player in NBA history with more such distinct streaks is Russell Westbrook with 13.

Doncic and Reaves have each scored at least 30 points in the Lakers’ last three games. It’s the second time this season they’ve achieved that feat, something no other duo has done even once in the 2025-26 campaign.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Atlanta Hawks (nine), Orlando Magic (seven), and Los Angeles Lakers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (11).

The Hawks have won nine consecutive games, all decided by at least nine points. It’s the franchise’s longest winning streak since a record 19-game run from Dec. 27, 2014 to Jan. 31, 2015.

Miscellany