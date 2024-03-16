Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Zion Williamson scored a game-high 34 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 112-104 victory over the LA Clippers. Williamson made 14 of his 21 shots from the field, adding seven rebounds, four assists, and a game-high three steals in a team-high 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 31 points as the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-106, the 11th win in the last 12 games for the Western Conference leaders. Jokic added seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks, sinking 13 of his 19 field goal attempts.

Third ⭐️

Bam Adebayo produced team highs of 22 points and nine rebounds in the Miami Heat’s 108-95 win over the Detroit Pistons. Adebayo hit 10 of his 14 shots from the floor, adding a game-high three blocks and two steals in 29 turnover-free minutes.