Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 116-111 victory over the Utah Jazz. DeRozan shot 11-21 from the field and 18-21 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high 11 assists, four rebounds, and a game-high three steals (tied with Oscar Tshiebwe), and was not charged with a personal foul in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 31 points as the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Indiana Pacers their 13th straight loss with a 134-123 win. Antetokounmpo went 11-22 from the floor and 9-13 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high 14 rebounds and a team-high eight assists (tied with Kyle Kuzma), committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 23 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jakob Poeltl scored 21 points and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds in the Toronto Raptors’ 119-108 win over the Detroit Pistons. Poeltl was efficient from the field, hitting nine of his 12 attempts. He also dished out five assists and blocked one shot in 36 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

Antetokounmpo recorded his 160th career game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the most such games in NBA history.

At 36 years and 220 days old, DeRozan became the oldest player in NBA history to record a 40-point, 10-assist game. He surpassed James Harden, who was 36 years and 80 days old when he accomplished the feat on Nov. 14, 2025.

DeRozan also moved into 21st place on the NBA’s career leaderboard for field goals made with 9,511, surpassing Oscar Robertson. It was his 1,133rd career game with double-digit points, tying Chris Paul for 18th place on the league’s all-time list.

Donovan Mitchell (26 points) reached 15,000 career points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 130-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He’s the first player from the 2017 NBA Draft class to attain that milestone.

Mitchell (4-11 on threes) also made his 200th 3-pointer of the season, the third time he’s reached that mark with the Cavaliers. The only other players in franchise history to record even one such season are JR Smith (2015-16) and Darius Garland (2024-25).

Andre Drummond (four offensive rebounds) took over sole possession of 10th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard for offensive rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 109-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. He had been tied with Charles Oakley with 3,924 offensive boards (a statistic that has been tracked since the 1973-74 season).

Anthony Edwards (2-5 on threes) connected on his 200th 3-pointer of the season in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 116-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s the fourth time he’s attained that milestone, two more such seasons than all other players in franchise history combined (Malik Beasley and Donte DiVincenzo, once each).

Streaking

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20 points) rallied to extend his NBA-record streak of 20-point games to 128. Gilgeous-Alexander had just 10 points when he checked back into the game with 7:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, but scored 10 points over the next 5:24 of game time.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Oklahoma City Thunder (eight).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Indiana Pacers (13) and Golden State Warriors (five).

The Pacers tied a franchise record with their 13th consecutive loss. It’s their second 13-game losing streak of the season, the first coming Dec. 12, 2025 to Jan. 6, 2026.

Miscellany