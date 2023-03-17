It was a relatively light slate in the NBA yesterday (just five games), but here are some observations on last night’s action:

The Denver Nuggets clinched the Northwest Division title, breaking open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Pistons 119-100. The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scored 30 points on 14-18 shooting from the field, adding 10 rebounds and nine assists. It’s the 10th time Jokic has missed a triple-double by either one rebound or one assist this season, four more such games than any other player.

Domantas Sabonis compiled 24 points, 21 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks as the Sacramento Kings cut down the Brooklyn Nets 101-96. It’s the fourth time Sabonis has recorded at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA. The Kings picked up their 42nd win of the season, clinching a winning record. That snaps a streak of 16 straight seasons without a winning record, the longest such streak in NBA history.

The Indiana Pacers scored 84 second-half points, rallying to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 139-123. It’s the most points the Bucks have ever allowed in a second half. Rookie Andrew Nembhard led eight Pacers in double figures with 24 points. T.J. McConnell came off the bench to record 19 points and 12 assists for the Pacers, making nine of his 12 shots from the field.

Pascal Siakam recorded team highs of 25 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists in the Toronto Raptors’ 128-111 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto’s sixth straight home win. It’s the 12th time Siakam has been his team’s outright leader in all three categories, four more such games than any other player in franchise history (Kyle Lowry, 8).