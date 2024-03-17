Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

LeBron James scored a game-high 40 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors 128-121. James added nine rebounds and eight assists, shooting 15-23 from the field (3-5 on 3-pointers) and 7-8 from the free throw line.

James became just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 40-point game after his 39th birthday, joining Michael Jordan (three times), Karl Malone, and Jamal Crawford. It’s the 12th time James has scored at least 40 points in a game since turning 35 years old, tying Jordan for the most such games in NBA history.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards compiled 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 119-100 rout of the Utah Jazz. He was the game’s leader in points, steals, and blocks (tied with Omer Yurtseven). Edwards went 12-20 from the floor, hitting five of his seven 3-point attempts.

Third ⭐️

Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 34 points as the Chicago Bulls blew out the Washington Wizards 127-98. Dosunmu made 14 of his 22 shots from the field, including four of his seven attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out a team-high nine assists (matching his season high) and committed just one turnover in a game-high 41 minutes played.