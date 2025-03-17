Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

James Harden scored a game-high 31 points as the LA Clippers won for the sixth time in their last seven games, routing the Charlotte Hornets 123-88. Harden shot 9-15 from the field (4-7 on 3-pointers) and sank all nine of his free throw attempts. He also contributed 10 rebounds, seven assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with Kawhi Leonard) in 31 minutes of court time.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards poured in a game-high 41 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 128-102 blowout win over the Utah Jazz, Minnesota’s eighth straight victory. Edwards went 16-27 from the floor, making five of his 14 attempts from 3-point range. He was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul, posting a rating of plus-31 points in 31 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic produced game highs of 33 points and 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game losing skid with a 107-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Doncic shot just 8-20 from the field (4-11 on 3-pointers), but went 13-14 from the free throw line. He also recorded team highs of eight assists and two steals (tied with Austin Reaves) in 40 minutes of action.

Milestones