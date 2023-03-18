Enjoying “The Process”

Joel Embiid compiled 38 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in just 29 minutes as the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 121-82 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Sixers have won seven consecutive games, averaging 124.0 PPG with a point differential of +14.0 PPG over that span.

It’s the second time Embiid has recorded at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in fewer than 30 minutes played. He’s the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to produce multiple such games.

Embiid — who made 16 of his 21 attempts from the field — has scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last 10 games, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 7-19, 1966) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Embiid has recorded eight straight 30-point games with a field goal percentage of at least 50%, tying Chamberlain (Feb. 13-28, 1965) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

It’s the second time Embiid has scored at least 30 points in eight straight games, the first occurrence coming last season (Dec. 26, 2021–Jan. 12, 2022). The only other players in franchise history to record eight 30-point games in a row are Chamberlain and Allen Iverson (Dec. 29, 1999–Jan. 17, 2000).

Embiid has recorded at least 30 points and three blocks in each of his last five games. He’s just one game shy of matching the longest such streak since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

Teammate James Harden recorded his fifth triple-double of the season, producing 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. He has 33 points-assists double-doubles this season, tied with Nikola Jokic for the second-most such games in the NBA (Trae Young, 34).

(Not) Road Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continued to perform abysmally away from the Bay Area, this time losing to the Atlanta Hawks 127-119. The Warriors have lost 10 consecutive road games, and their 7-28 record away from home is the third worst in the NBA this season.

The Hawks were powered by Trae Young, who scored a team-high 25 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists. Young leads the NBA with 34 points-assists double-doubles this season.

Teammate Onyeka Okongwu came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points and grab seven rebounds in just 24 minutes, making eight of his nine shots from the field.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry had 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the loss. Curry has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 234 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 77 games (Curry, 157). No one other than Curry himself has come within 100 games of his record streak.

The Warriors — who have a record of 29-7 at Chase Center — have more home wins than the team with the NBA’s best overall record (Milwaukee Bucks) and more road losses than the team with the NBA’s worst overall record (Detroit Pistons).

DeRozan, LaVine Lead Bulls

DeMar DeRozan (49 points) and Zach LaVine (39) combined for 88 points as the Chicago Bulls outscored the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-131 in double overtime. DeRozan and LaVine set a franchise record for most points in a game by a duo, surpassing the 85 scored by Michael Jordan (69) and Horace Grant (16) on March 28, 1990.

DeRozan and LaVine each made 15 of their 25 attempts from the field (60.0%). They are just the second duo in franchise history to each score at least 35 points on 60% shooting from the field in the same game, joining Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (Dec. 21, 1991).

DeRozan shot 17-18 from the free throw line and hauled in a team-leading 14 rebounds, just one shy of his career high. DeRozan also recorded three steals and committed just one turnover. DeRozan’s second steal of the game was the 1,000th of his career.

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic had 21 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. It’s the 11th time DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic have each scored at least 20 points in the same game this season, tying the Knicks’ trio of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett for the league lead.

The Timberwolves’ Mike Conley scored a team-high 28 points in the loss, shooting 9-14 from the field with eight 3-pointers made. He also contributed six assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

Rudy Gobert tallied 21 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks for the Timberwolves, the latter two figures game highs. It’s the 10th time Gobert has produced at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game, the second-most such games among active players (Andre Drummond, 11).

Teammate Kyle Anderson recorded his third triple-double of the season and second in his last three games, compiling 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. Anderson is just the third player in franchise history to record at least three triple-doubles in a season, joining Kevin Garnett (twice) and Kevin Love.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: