Quick Hitters
Some notes from around the NBA:
Joel Embiid produced 31 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks as the Philadelphia 76ers blew out the Indiana Pacers 141-121 for their eighth consecutive win. Embiid has scored at least 30 points in each of his last nine games, snapping a tie with Wilt Chamberlain (1964-65), Allen Iverson (1999-00), and himself (2021-22) for the longest such streak in franchise history. Embiid has a streak of seven straight games in which he’s scored at least 30 points on 55% shooting from the field, tying LeBron James (2012-13) for the longest such streak in NBA history.
Domantas Sabonis scored 30 points on 10-12 shooting from the field, adding 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Sacramento Kings easily handled the Washington Wizards 132-118, improving to 11-2 since the All-Star break. Sabonis leads the NBA with 57 double-doubles this season, five more than any other player. It’s the most double-doubles in a season by a King (nee Royal) since Jerry Lucas recorded 64 in 1968-69.
The New York Knicks picked up their 12th win in their last 15 games, knocking off the Western-Conference-leading Denver Nuggets 116-110. With their 42nd win, the Knicks clinched a winning record for just the second time in the last 10 seasons. The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson recorded team highs of 24 points and five assists (tied) in his return to action after a three-game absence. Brunson, RJ Barrett (21 points), and Julius Randle (20) each scored at least 20 points in the same game for a league-leading 12th time this season. That matches the most such games by a Knicks trio in a single season (Johnny Green, Richie Guerin, and Willie Naulls in 1961-62).
The Utah Jazz rallied from a 19-point deficit to edge the Boston Celtics 118-117, their seventh one-point victory of the season. The last team to record seven such wins in a season was the 1994-95 San Antonio Spurs. The NBA record of eight victories by exactly one point is shared by the 1972-73 Chicago Bulls, 1974-75 Kansas City-Omaha Kings, and 1979-80 Philadelphia 76ers.
The Golden State Warriors lost their 11th straight road game, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 133-119. The Warriors lead the NBA with 29 road losses this season. The Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones recorded 13 points and 14 assists without committing a turnover or personal foul. It’s the fifth time he’s produced a points-assists double-double with zero turnovers and zero personal fouls, the most such games since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.
Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 28 points, shooting 10-17 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line in the Orlando Magic’s 113-108 win over the LA Clippers. Fultz added six rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Teammate Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 27 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. The Clippers’ Paul George scored a game-high 30 points in the loss.