Domantas Sabonis scored 30 points on 10-12 shooting from the field, adding 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Sacramento Kings easily handled the Washington Wizards 132-118, improving to 11-2 since the All-Star break. Sabonis leads the NBA with 57 double-doubles this season, five more than any other player. It’s the most double-doubles in a season by a King (nee Royal) since Jerry Lucas recorded 64 in 1968-69.

The New York Knicks picked up their 12th win in their last 15 games, knocking off the Western-Conference-leading Denver Nuggets 116-110. With their 42nd win, the Knicks clinched a winning record for just the second time in the last 10 seasons. The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson recorded team highs of 24 points and five assists (tied) in his return to action after a three-game absence. Brunson, RJ Barrett (21 points), and Julius Randle (20) each scored at least 20 points in the same game for a league-leading 12th time this season. That matches the most such games by a Knicks trio in a single season (Johnny Green, Richie Guerin, and Willie Naulls in 1961-62).