Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

D’Angelo Russell produced game highs of 27 points and 10 assists (tied with two others) as the Los Angeles Lakers destroyed the Atlanta Hawks 136-105. Russell shot 8-14 from the field (6-10 on 3-pointers) and made all five of his free throws. He committed just one turnover and one personal foul in 30 minutes played.

Since his return to the starting lineup on January 13 (a span of 29 games), Russell is averaging 22.1 PPG and 6.8 APG with 47/45/85 shooting splits. The Lakers are 18-11 in those games (compared to 19-21 in their other contests).

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards recorded his third straight 30-point game, scoring a game-high 32 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 114-104 victory over the Utah Jazz. Edwards also handed out a game-high eight assists (tied with Keyonte George) and grabbed seven rebounds, making 13 of his 23 attempts from the field.

Third ⭐️

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 28 points to go with six assists and five rebounds as the Chicago Bulls edged the Portland Trail Blazers 111-107. DeRozan went 10-17 from the floor and sank all seven of his free throw attempts. He played a game-high 40 minutes, committing just two turnovers and no personal fouls.