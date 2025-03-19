Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Kawhi Leonard matched his season high with 33 points as the LA Clippers won for the seventh time in their last eight games, knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-119. Leonard shot 12-19 from the field (5-6 on 3-pointers) and 4-4 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, four assists, and a game-high four steals in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Trae Young produced game highs of 31 points and eight assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 134-102 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. Young went 11-20 from the floor (5-9 on 3-pointers) and sank all four of his free throw attempts. He also swiped a game-high three steals (tied with three others) and posted a rating of plus-32 points in 31 minutes of court time.

Third ⭐️

Kristaps Porzingis compiled game highs of 25 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks in the Boston Celtics’ 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Boston’s eighth win in its last nine games. Porzingis made nine of his 13 field goal attempts and went 6-8 from the charity stripe. He also recorded one steal and did not commit a personal foul in 29 minutes of action.

Milestones