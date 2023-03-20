Shootout at the OKC Corral
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to defeat the Phoenix Suns 124-120. The Thunder have won seven of their last nine games to move into eighth place in the Western Conference standings, just a game behind the sixth-place Dallas Mavericks.
Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-24 from the field and made 16 of his 19 free throws. It’s the 20th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, the second-most such games in the NBA (Joel Embiid, 21). The only player in franchise history to record more such games in a single season is Kevin Durant with 21 in 2009-10.
Gilgeous-Alexander has made at least 15 free throws in a league-leading nine games this season. He has tied Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history.
Backcourt mate Josh Giddey tallied 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists, shooting 7-13 from the field. Giddey has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 38 games this season, the fifth-most such games in the NBA.
The Suns’ Devin Booker scored a game-high 46 points in the loss. Booker shot 18-28 from the field — including 3-7 from 3-point range — and made seven of his eight free throws.
It’s the 12th time Booker has scored at least 45 points in a game, by far the most such games in franchise history. No other Sun has recorded more than two 45-point games.
Teammate Chris Paul recorded 14 points, 13 assists, and three steals, the latter two figures game highs. It’s the 213th time Paul has bean a game’s outright leader in both assists and steals. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, the only player with more such games is John Stockton (232).
Jokic Powers Nuggets
Nikola Jokic recorded his 28th triple-double of the season, compiling 22 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-102. The Nuggets improved to 48-24, increasing their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings to four games.
It’s the ninth time Jokic has recorded at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game this season, the most such games since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68 (21). His 25 career 20-point, 15-rebound, 10-assists games rank fourth all time:
52 — Wilt Chamberlain
39 — Oscar Robertson
28 — Russell Westbrook
25 — Nikola Jokic
Jokic shot 9-12 from the field and made all four of his free throws. It’s the 13th time he’s recorded a triple-double with a field goal percentage of at least 75%, the second-most such games in NBA history (Chamberlain, 18). Jokic and Chamberlain are the only players to produce more than five such games.
Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 28 points on 10-18 shooting from the field, including 5-9 from 3-point range. Teammate Jamal Murray scored all 25 of his points in the first half, with 20 of them coming in the first quarter.
The Nets’ Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 23 points in the loss. In his 16 games with Brooklyn, Bridges is averaging 25.9 PPG with shooting percentages of 49.6% from the field, 43.9% from 3-point range, and 89.2% from the free throw line.
Quick Hitters
Some other notes from around the NBA:
The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 33rd career triple-double, tallying 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists while making all nine of his shots from the field in a 118-111 win over the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo moved into a tie with Bob Cousy and Ben Simmons for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 20-point triple-double without missing a shot from the field, joining Wilt Chamberlain (twice), Draymond Green, and Nikola Jokic.
The Atlanta Hawks blew a 22-point halftime lead, falling to the San Antonio Spurs 126-118. That matches the largest second-half collapse in franchise history. On Jan. 18, 1986 the Hawks held a 70-48 lead after two quarters before losing to the Boston Celtics 125-122. The Hawks — who fell to 35-36 on the season — have been within one game of .500 after each of their last 25 games, matching the 2014-15 New Orleans Pelicans for the longest such streak in NBA history.
Jalen Green scored a game-high 40 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Rockets fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 117-107. This was Green’s fifth career 40-point game. At 21 years and 38 days old, he’s the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark, trailing only LeBron James (20 years, 88 days) and Anthony Edwards (20 years, 245 days).
Austin Reaves scored a career-high 35 points, adding six rebounds and six assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 111-105. Reaves shot 16-18 from the free throw line, making and attempting more free throws than the Magic as a team (13 and 17, respectively).
Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 26 points and distributed a team-high 10 assists as the Miami Heat dominated the fourth quarter of a 112-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Heat trailed by seven points after three quarters before outscoring the Pistons 38-19 in the final period. Heat center Bam Adebayo chipped in with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.
Paul George (29 points), Kawhi Leonard (24), and Eric Gordon (20) combined for 73 points as the LA Clippers never trailed in a 117-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers improved to 28-15 (.651) this season when Leonard plays; they are just 10-19 (.345) when he sits. The Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard struggled from the field (4-17, 23.5%), but scored 21 points to record his 31st straight 20-point game. Lillard broke a tie with Sidney Wicks (1973-74) for the longest such streak in franchise history.