Shootout at the OKC Corral

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to defeat the Phoenix Suns 124-120. The Thunder have won seven of their last nine games to move into eighth place in the Western Conference standings, just a game behind the sixth-place Dallas Mavericks.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-24 from the field and made 16 of his 19 free throws. It’s the 20th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, the second-most such games in the NBA (Joel Embiid, 21). The only player in franchise history to record more such games in a single season is Kevin Durant with 21 in 2009-10.

Gilgeous-Alexander has made at least 15 free throws in a league-leading nine games this season. He has tied Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history.

Backcourt mate Josh Giddey tallied 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists, shooting 7-13 from the field. Giddey has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 38 games this season, the fifth-most such games in the NBA.

The Suns’ Devin Booker scored a game-high 46 points in the loss. Booker shot 18-28 from the field — including 3-7 from 3-point range — and made seven of his eight free throws.

It’s the 12th time Booker has scored at least 45 points in a game, by far the most such games in franchise history. No other Sun has recorded more than two 45-point games.

Teammate Chris Paul recorded 14 points, 13 assists, and three steals, the latter two figures game highs. It’s the 213th time Paul has bean a game’s outright leader in both assists and steals. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, the only player with more such games is John Stockton (232).

Jokic Powers Nuggets

Nikola Jokic recorded his 28th triple-double of the season, compiling 22 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-102. The Nuggets improved to 48-24, increasing their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings to four games.

It’s the ninth time Jokic has recorded at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game this season, the most such games since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68 (21). His 25 career 20-point, 15-rebound, 10-assists games rank fourth all time:

52 — Wilt Chamberlain

39 — Oscar Robertson

28 — Russell Westbrook

25 — Nikola Jokic

Jokic shot 9-12 from the field and made all four of his free throws. It’s the 13th time he’s recorded a triple-double with a field goal percentage of at least 75%, the second-most such games in NBA history (Chamberlain, 18). Jokic and Chamberlain are the only players to produce more than five such games.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 28 points on 10-18 shooting from the field, including 5-9 from 3-point range. Teammate Jamal Murray scored all 25 of his points in the first half, with 20 of them coming in the first quarter.

The Nets’ Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 23 points in the loss. In his 16 games with Brooklyn, Bridges is averaging 25.9 PPG with shooting percentages of 49.6% from the field, 43.9% from 3-point range, and 89.2% from the free throw line.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: