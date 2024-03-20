Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Green matched his career high with 42 points as the Houston Rockets routed the Washington Wizards 137-114. The Rockets have won six straight games, moving to within 2.5 games of the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference’s final play-in spot.

Green shot 12-21 from the field — including 7-13 from 3-point range — and made 11 of of his 13 free attempts. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and committed just one turnover in a game-high 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic produced game highs of 35 points and 16 rebounds in the Denver Nuggets’ 115-112 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets’ 12th win in their last 14 games. They are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder atop the Western Conference standings.

Jokic shot 14-22 from the field, hitting three of his four 3-point attempts. However, he was held to a season-low two assists, his lowest total since he also recorded just two assists on Nov. 6, 2021.

Third ⭐️

Zion Williamson led all scorers with 28 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-91. The Pelicans have won seven of their last eight games to move within a half-game of the fourth-place LA Clippers in the Western Conference standings.

Williamson shot 11-16 from the floor and 6-6 from the free throw line, adding seven rebounds and four assists. It’s the 45th time Williamson has recorded a 25-point game with a field goal percentage of at least 65%. The only player in NBA history with more such games before their 24th birthday is Shaquille O’Neal with 68.