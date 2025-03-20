NBA Game Notes (March 19, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on March 19, 2025.
Three Stars
The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.
First ⭐️
Sandro Mamukelashvili came off the bench to score a career-high 34 points in just 19 minutes played as the San Antonio Spurs knocked off the New York Knicks 120-105. Mamukelashvili shot a blistering 13-14 from the field, sinking all seven of his 3-point attempts. He added nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal, committing just one personal foul and zero turnovers.
Second ⭐️
Devin Booker scored a game-high 41 points, 20 of them coming in the fourth quarter, to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 127-121 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Booker went 14-26 from the floor (6-12 on 3-pointers) and made all seven of his free throw attempts. He also contributed seven assists and four rebounds, and was not charged with a personal foul in 36 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Deni Avdija compiled game highs of 31 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 115-99 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, halting Memphis’ streak of 100-point games at 71. Avdija shot 9-18 from the field (5-8 on 3-pointers) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also blocked two shots, posting a game-best rating of plus-27 points in 39 minutes of court time.
Milestones
Mamukelashvili became the fourth player in NBA history to record a 30-point game while logging fewer than 20 minutes, joining Kevin Durant (Dec. 18, 2014), Jaylen Brown (Jan. 24, 2021), and Kevin Love (April 10, 2022). An interesting sidenote: Mamukelashvili’s previous career high of 28 points came with the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 10, 2022, the same game in which Love recorded 32 points and 10 rebounds in only 15 minutes played.
