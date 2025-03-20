Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Sandro Mamukelashvili came off the bench to score a career-high 34 points in just 19 minutes played as the San Antonio Spurs knocked off the New York Knicks 120-105. Mamukelashvili shot a blistering 13-14 from the field, sinking all seven of his 3-point attempts. He added nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal, committing just one personal foul and zero turnovers.

Second ⭐️

Devin Booker scored a game-high 41 points, 20 of them coming in the fourth quarter, to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 127-121 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Booker went 14-26 from the floor (6-12 on 3-pointers) and made all seven of his free throw attempts. He also contributed seven assists and four rebounds, and was not charged with a personal foul in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Deni Avdija compiled game highs of 31 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 115-99 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, halting Memphis’ streak of 100-point games at 71. Avdija shot 9-18 from the field (5-8 on 3-pointers) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also blocked two shots, posting a game-best rating of plus-27 points in 39 minutes of court time.

