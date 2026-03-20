Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a season-high 60 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 134-126 victory over the Miami Heat. Doncic shot 18-30 from the field (9-17 on threes) and 15-19 from the free throw line. He also grabbed seven rebounds and swiped a game-high five steals in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

VJ Edgecombe produced career highs of 38 points and 11 assists in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 139-118 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. Edgecombe went 16-28 from the floor, making three of his seven 3-point attempts. He also contributed seven rebounds and a game-high two steals (tied with three others), committing just one turnover in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama led all scorers with 34 points — including a game-winning jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining — as the San Antonio Spurs clinched a playoff berth with a 101-100 win over the Phoenix Suns. Wembanyama shot 10-20 from the field and 12-12 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 12 rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with Jordan Goodwin), and one block in 35 minutes played.

Milestones

The Lakers’ LeBron James (19 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) appeared in his 1,611th regular season game, tying Robert Parish atop the NBA’s career leaderboard. At 41 years and 79 days old, James became the oldest player in league history to record a triple-double, breaking the record he set last month.

Doncic ’s 60 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player versus the Miami Heat. The previous mark of 58 points was set by James Harden on Feb. 28, 2019.

Doncic is just the fifth player to record at least 60 points and five steals in a game since the NBA began tracking the latter statistic in 1973-74. He joins Rick Barry (March 26, 1974), Michael Jordan (Jan. 16, 1993), Allen Iverson (Feb. 12, 2005), and James Harden (Jan. 23, 2019).

Doncic became just the second player in NBA history to record a 60-point game for multiple franchises, having previously done so with the Dallas Mavericks. He joins Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved the feat with three franchises: the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic moved up the NBA’s leaderboards for most career: 60-point games with three, tying Elgin Baylor for sixth place; 50-point games with nine, tying Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant for 12th place; 45-point games with 22, breaking a tie for 12th place with Antetokounmpo, Durant, and Jerry West; 40-point games with 59, breaking a tie for 16th place with Bob McAdoo; 30-point games with 246, breaking a tie for 24th place with Dirk Nowitzki.

Doncic set a Los Angeles Lakers record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 232, eclipsing the 226 triples D’Angelo Russell hit in 2023-24. He now holds the single-season mark for two franchises, having made 284 threes with the Dallas Mavericks in 2023-24.

James Harden (36 points, 10-23 field goals) recorded his 344th career 30-point game in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 115-110 win over the Chicago Bulls, snapping a tie with Elgin Baylor for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time list. He also moved into 30th place on the league’s career leaderboard for field goals made with 8,600, passing Larry Bird.

Ace Bailey (7-19 on threes) set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game as the Utah Jazz routed the Milwaukee Bucks 128-96. He surpassed the previous mark of 18 attempts set by Bojan Bogdanovic on March 6, 2022. Bailey also tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers missed in a game, matching Donovan Mitchell’s 12 misses on March 14, 2022.

Streaking

Doncic has recorded 16 straight 20-point games, 13 straight 25-point games, and eight straight 30-point games. He’s averaged 35.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 7.9 APG over the former span.

The Heat’s Bam Adebayo has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 10 games, matching the longest such streak of his career. Over that stretch, he’s posted figures of 29.7 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 1.9 SPG.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Los Angeles Lakers (eight).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (14).

Miscellany