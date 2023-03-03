Luka, Kyrie Go Off

Luka Doncic (42 points) and Kyrie Irving (40) combined for 82 points as the Dallas Mavericks withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Philadelphia 76ers to pull out a 133-126 victory. Doncic and Irving became the first duo in franchise history to each score at least 40 points in the same game. They are the 19th duo in NBA history to accomplish the feat, and the 10th to do so in a regulation game.

Doncic shot 13-22 from the field with seven 3-pointers made, while Irving was 15-22 with six threes. They are just the third duo in NBA history to each score at least 40 points with five 3-pointers made in the same game:

Paul George & Russell Westbrook (Feb. 22, 2019)

Donovan Mitchell & Caris LeVert (Oct. 28, 2022)

Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving (March 2, 2023)

Doncic and Irving are the first duo to achieve the feat in a regulation game.

Doncic also dished out a team-high 12 assists for his 20th career 40-point double-double, twice as many as any other player in franchise history (Dirk Nowitzki, 10). Doncic has recorded three more 40-point double-doubles than all other players in franchise history combined.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid scored a team-high 35 points in the loss, while starting guards Tyrese Maxey (29 points) and James Harden (27) combined for 56 points. Harden also distributed a game-high 13 assists.

It’s the 19th time Harden has recorded at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game this season, tied with Doncic for the third-most such games in the NBA. The only Sixers to produce more such games in a single season are Allen Iverson (23, 2004-05) and Wilt Chamberlain (21, 1967-68).

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