Luka, Kyrie Go Off
Luka Doncic (42 points) and Kyrie Irving (40) combined for 82 points as the Dallas Mavericks withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Philadelphia 76ers to pull out a 133-126 victory. Doncic and Irving became the first duo in franchise history to each score at least 40 points in the same game. They are the 19th duo in NBA history to accomplish the feat, and the 10th to do so in a regulation game.
Doncic shot 13-22 from the field with seven 3-pointers made, while Irving was 15-22 with six threes. They are just the third duo in NBA history to each score at least 40 points with five 3-pointers made in the same game:
Paul George & Russell Westbrook (Feb. 22, 2019)
Donovan Mitchell & Caris LeVert (Oct. 28, 2022)
Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving (March 2, 2023)
Doncic and Irving are the first duo to achieve the feat in a regulation game.
Doncic also dished out a team-high 12 assists for his 20th career 40-point double-double, twice as many as any other player in franchise history (Dirk Nowitzki, 10). Doncic has recorded three more 40-point double-doubles than all other players in franchise history combined.
The Sixers’ Joel Embiid scored a team-high 35 points in the loss, while starting guards Tyrese Maxey (29 points) and James Harden (27) combined for 56 points. Harden also distributed a game-high 13 assists.
It’s the 19th time Harden has recorded at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game this season, tied with Doncic for the third-most such games in the NBA. The only Sixers to produce more such games in a single season are Allen Iverson (23, 2004-05) and Wilt Chamberlain (21, 1967-68).
Quick Hitters
Some other notes from around the NBA:
The San Antonio Spurs won their second consecutive game after dropping a franchise-record 16 games in a row, pulling away in the third quarter of a 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers. Four Spurs scored at least 18 points, led by Jeremy Sochan with 22. Sochan also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, becoming the first teenager in franchise history to record a 20-point, 10-rebound game. Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton sat out with a calf injury. The Pacers are now 26-25 when Haliburton plays, 2-11 when he does not.
Jordan Poole scored a game-high 34 points as the Golden State Warriors routed the LA Clippers 115-91. The Warriors outscored the Clippers 42-16 in the third quarter, turning an 11-point halftime deficit into a 15-point lead. The Warriors have won four consecutive games to move into fifth place in the Western Conference standings, just a game behind the fourth-place Phoenix Suns.
Kyle Kuzma tallied 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists to lead the Washington Wizards to a 119-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors. It’s the fourth time Kuzma has recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, double that of his career total coming into the season. The Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and 13 rebounds in the loss, shooting 8-9 from the field and making all seven of his free throws.