Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 35 points to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Denver Nuggets made a late run to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-114. Jokic made 16 of his 25 shots from the floor, recording a game-high plus-minus of +16 in his 39 minutes played.

The Nuggets are now 6-0 since the All-Star Game, outscoring their opponents by an average of 14.7 PPG. Jokic is averaging 24.8 PPG, 14.2 RPG, and 11.7 APG over that span, shooting 62.0% from the field and 91.3% from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points and matched Jokic’s 10 rebounds in the Nuggets’ win over the Lakers. He committed just one turnover and no personal fouls in 37 minutes played.

Porter Jr. made all 10 of his shots from the field, including five from 3-point range. He became the first player in NBA history to make at least 10 field goals and five 3-pointers in a game without a miss.

Third ⭐️

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 37 points as the Miami Heat outscored the Utah Jazz 126-120. Butler scored 18 of his points in the third quarter, going 6-9 from the floor and hitting all five of his free throws.

For the game, Butler shot 12-19 from the field — sinking all three of his 3-point attempts — and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also dished out seven assists.

Milestones

LeBron James scored a team-high 26 points in the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points. James attained the milestone on a driving layup with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter. He went 12-20 from the field for the game, adding nine assists and a game-high three steals.

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 30 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 118-109 loss to the Houston Rockets. Durant made five free throws, increasing his career total to 6,922. He passed Paul Pierce (6,918) to take over 10th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Jokic recorded his 50th double-double of the season. It’s the fifth time he’s reached that mark, tying Russell Westbrook for the most such seasons among active players.

Streaking

James has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 18 games. No other player in NBA history has recorded more than five such games in a row after their 39th birthday. Over those 18 games, James is averaging 26.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 8.6 APG, with shooting percentages of 53.7% from the field and 44.8% from 3-point range.

James’ teammate, Anthony Davis , posted his eighth straight double-double, tallying 17 points, a game-high 11 rebounds, and three blocks. Davis is averaging 26.4 PPG, 13.6 RPG, and 2.8 BPG over that span, making 58.4% of his field goals and 84.5% of his free throws.

Durant has recorded 10 consecutive 20-point games, his second such double-digit streak this season. He’s averaging 26.3 PPG with a field goal percentage of 49.8% over that span, although he’s shot just 15-57 (26.3%) from 3-point range and averaged 4.1 turnovers per game.

Butler has recorded at least one 3-pointer made and one steal in each of his last 13 games, tying Tim Hardaway for the second-longest such streak in Miami Heat history. The franchise record of 15 such games in a row is held by Rafer Alston (March 2-31, 2004).

Teams with winning streaks of five or more games: Denver Nuggets (six).

Teams with losing streaks of five or more games: Memphis Grizzlies (five).

Miscellany