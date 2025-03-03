Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards poured in a game-high 44 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Edwards shot 12-22 from the field (6-14 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line. He added a game-high seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals, committing just one turnover and zero personal fouls in 36 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Williams scored a career-high 41 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder outscored the San Antonio Spurs 146-132. Williams went 15-24 from the floor (4-8 on 3-pointers) and made all seven of his free throw attempts. He also contributed seven assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Deni Avdija recorded his first career triple-double, scoring a team-high 30 points to go with game highs of 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-129 in overtime. Avdija shot 8-13 from the field and made 13 free throws without a miss. He tied his career high for assists and set a new career high for free throws made.

