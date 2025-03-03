NBA Game Notes (March 2, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on March 2, 2025.
Three Stars
The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.
First ⭐️
Anthony Edwards poured in a game-high 44 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Edwards shot 12-22 from the field (6-14 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line. He added a game-high seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals, committing just one turnover and zero personal fouls in 36 minutes of action.
Second ⭐️
Jalen Williams scored a career-high 41 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder outscored the San Antonio Spurs 146-132. Williams went 15-24 from the floor (4-8 on 3-pointers) and made all seven of his free throw attempts. He also contributed seven assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 turnover-free minutes.
Third ⭐️
Deni Avdija recorded his first career triple-double, scoring a team-high 30 points to go with game highs of 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-129 in overtime. Avdija shot 8-13 from the field and made 13 free throws without a miss. He tied his career high for assists and set a new career high for free throws made.
Milestones
Edwards increased his season total to 244 threes made, breaking the Minnesota Timberwolves’ single-season record held by Malik Beasley (240, 2021-22).
Edwards recorded his sixth 40-point game of the season, tying the Minnesota Timberwolves’ single-season record set by Kevin Love in 2013-14. Edwards now has 16 career 40-point games, three more such games than any other player in franchise history.
