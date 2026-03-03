Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jamal Murray poured in a game-high 45 points as the Denver Nuggets held off the Utah Jazz 128-125. Murray shot 13-19 from the field (8-13 on threes) and 11-12 from the free throw line. He also dished out a game-high eight assists and swiped a team-high two steals in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 23 points to lead the LA Clippers to a 114-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Leonard went 9-14 from the floor, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts. He added eight rebounds, four assists, and a team-high two steals (tied with two others), committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 29 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Keyonte George scored a team-high 36 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Jazz fell to the Nuggets. George made 14 of his 22 attempts from the field, including a 4-9 effort from 3-point range. He also swiped a game-high four steals in 30 minutes of action.

Milestones

Leonard reached 16,000 career points, becoming the sixth player from the 2011 NBA Draft class to attain that milestone. That ties the 1981 and 1984 classes for the most such players from a single draft: 1981 — Tom Chambers, Eddie Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Mark Aguirre, Rolando Blackman, and Buck Williams. 1984 — Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, John Stockton, Otis Thorpe, and Kevin Willis. 2011 — Kyrie Irving, Nikola Vucevic, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Bulter, Tobias Harris, and Kawhi Leonard.



Streaking

Leonard has scored at least 20 points in 38 consecutive games, the longest such streak of his career (by 16 games) and the third-longest such streak in LA Clippers history. Over that stretch, he’s averaged 28.8 PPG with 49.6/37.5/89.4 shooting splits.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) has recorded 12 straight 20-point games, and he’s produced at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of his last five contests. He’s averaged 26.9 PPG, 14.3 RPG, and 9.3 APG over the former span.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Utah Jazz (six) and Washington Wizards (five).

Miscellany