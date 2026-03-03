NBA Game Notes (March 2, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on March 2, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Jamal Murray poured in a game-high 45 points as the Denver Nuggets held off the Utah Jazz 128-125. Murray shot 13-19 from the field (8-13 on threes) and 11-12 from the free throw line. He also dished out a game-high eight assists and swiped a team-high two steals in 38 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 23 points to lead the LA Clippers to a 114-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Leonard went 9-14 from the floor, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts. He added eight rebounds, four assists, and a team-high two steals (tied with two others), committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 29 minutes played.
Third ⭐️
Keyonte George scored a team-high 36 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Jazz fell to the Nuggets. George made 14 of his 22 attempts from the field, including a 4-9 effort from 3-point range. He also swiped a game-high four steals in 30 minutes of action.
Statitudes is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Milestones
Leonard reached 16,000 career points, becoming the sixth player from the 2011 NBA Draft class to attain that milestone. That ties the 1981 and 1984 classes for the most such players from a single draft:
1981 — Tom Chambers, Eddie Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Mark Aguirre, Rolando Blackman, and Buck Williams.
1984 — Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, John Stockton, Otis Thorpe, and Kevin Willis.
2011 — Kyrie Irving, Nikola Vucevic, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Bulter, Tobias Harris, and Kawhi Leonard.
Streaking
Leonard has scored at least 20 points in 38 consecutive games, the longest such streak of his career (by 16 games) and the third-longest such streak in LA Clippers history. Over that stretch, he’s averaged 28.8 PPG with 49.6/37.5/89.4 shooting splits.
The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) has recorded 12 straight 20-point games, and he’s produced at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of his last five contests. He’s averaged 26.9 PPG, 14.3 RPG, and 9.3 APG over the former span.
Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Utah Jazz (six) and Washington Wizards (five).
Miscellany
Murray was the night’s leading point producer, scoring 45 points. He was followed by George with 36 points; the Houston Rockets’ Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant with 32 and 30, respectively; and the Boston Celtics’ Payton Pritchard with 25.
The Celtics’ Hugo Gonzalez was the top board man, grabbing a career-high 16 rebounds last night. Sengun was runner-up with 13 rebounds, while Jokic and the Rockets’ Amen Thompson shared third place with 12 boards apiece.
The Rockets’ Reed Sheppard was the premier playmaker last night, delivering a career-high 10 assists. Pritchard and Celtics teammate Derrick White ranked second with nine dimes each.