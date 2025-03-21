Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points to go with game highs of 14 rebounds and eight assists as the Chicago Bulls picked up their sixth win in the last eight games with a 128-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Vucevic shot 9-14 from the field, hitting four of his five 3-point attempts. He was not charged with either a turnover or a personal foul, posting a rating of plus-18 points in 32 minutes of court time.

Second ⭐️

Bennedict Mathurin produced game highs of 28 points and 16 rebounds (also a career high) to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 105-99 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets. Mathurin went 10-17 from the floor (2-4 on threes) and 6-7 from the free throw line. He also swiped a game-high two steals (tied with five others) and did not commit a personal foul in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Kevin Huerter scored 25 points against his former team, his most since being traded to Chicago, in the Bulls’ win over the Kings. Huerter shot 10-16 from the field, sinking five of his nine attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded seven assists, five rebounds, a game-high four steals, and one block, committing just one turnover in 37 minutes played.

Milestones