NBA Game Notes (March 20, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on March 20, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Jamal Murray scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 121-115 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Murray shot 10-18 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line. He added six assists, five rebounds, and one steal, committing just one turnover in a game-high 40 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Kevin Durant scored a game-high 25 points as the Houston Rockets snapped the Atlanta Hawks’ 11-game winning streak with a 117-95 rout. Durant went 9-15 from the floor, hitting three of his five 3-point attempts. He also contributed six assists, a game-high two steals (tied with five others) and a team-high two blocks (tied with Reed Sheppard), and was not charged with either a turnover or a personal foul in 30 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Donovan Clingan recorded his sixth straight double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 108-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Clingan shot 9-13 from the field, sinking all eight of his 2-point attempts. He also recorded four assists, a game-high three blocks, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 31 minutes played.
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Milestones
Durant has scored in double figures in 1,178 regular season games, tying John Havlicek and Robert Parish for ninth place on the NBA’s career leaderboard.
Murray made his 200th 3-pointer of the season, becoming just the second player in Denver Nuggets history to reach that mark. He joins Michael Porter Jr., who achieved the feat in 2023-24.
Streaking
Clingan has recorded double-digit rebounds in eight straight games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaged 16.6 PPG, 12.6 RPG, and 2.4 BPG with a field goal percentage of 52.9% over that span.
Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: New York Knicks (five).
Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Brooklyn Nets (six).
Miscellany
Murray was the night’s leading scorer, dropping 31 points. He was followed by the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (30 points), the Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant (26), the Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns (26), the Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija (25), and Durant (25).
The Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert and Towns were the chairmen of the boards, each snagging 15 rebounds last night. Next in line were Clingan (12 rebounds), the Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams III (12), the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl (11), and the Celtics’ Neemias Queta (11).
The Trail Blazers’ Jrue Holiday was the night’s premier playmaker, handing out 12 assists. The only other player to deliver double-digit dimes was the Rockets’ Alperen Sengun with 10 assists.