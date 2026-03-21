Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jamal Murray scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 121-115 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Murray shot 10-18 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line. He added six assists, five rebounds, and one steal, committing just one turnover in a game-high 40 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 25 points as the Houston Rockets snapped the Atlanta Hawks’ 11-game winning streak with a 117-95 rout. Durant went 9-15 from the floor, hitting three of his five 3-point attempts. He also contributed six assists, a game-high two steals (tied with five others) and a team-high two blocks (tied with Reed Sheppard), and was not charged with either a turnover or a personal foul in 30 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Donovan Clingan recorded his sixth straight double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 108-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Clingan shot 9-13 from the field, sinking all eight of his 2-point attempts. He also recorded four assists, a game-high three blocks, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 31 minutes played.

Milestones

Durant has scored in double figures in 1,178 regular season games, tying John Havlicek and Robert Parish for ninth place on the NBA’s career leaderboard.

Murray made his 200th 3-pointer of the season, becoming just the second player in Denver Nuggets history to reach that mark. He joins Michael Porter Jr., who achieved the feat in 2023-24.

Streaking

Clingan has recorded double-digit rebounds in eight straight games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaged 16.6 PPG, 12.6 RPG, and 2.4 BPG with a field goal percentage of 52.9% over that span.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: New York Knicks (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Brooklyn Nets (six).

Miscellany