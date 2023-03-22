Celtics Rout Kings

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 36 points as the Boston Celtics routed the Sacramento Kings 132-109. The Celtics reached 50 wins for the 35th time in franchise history, the most such seasons by any franchise.

Tatum shot 14-25 from the field (56.0%), breaking a streak of five straight games in which he recorded a field goal percentage less than 50%. He also contributed eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Teammate Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, shooting 10-16 from the field with four 3-pointers made. It’s the 31st time Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 25 points in the same game this season, the seventh-most such games by a duo in NBA history:

37 — Alex English & Kiki VanDeWeghe (1982-83)

33 — Oscar Robertson & Jack Twyman (1961-62)

33 — Elgin Baylor & Jerry West (1962-63)

33 — Baylor & West (1964-65)

33 — English & VanDeWeghe (1983-84)

33 — Shaquille O’Neal & Kobe Bryant (2000-01)

31 — Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown (2022-23)

Tatum and Brown have recorded 66 such career games, breaking a tie with John Havlicek and Jo Jo White for the most such games by a duo in franchise history:

66 — Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

65 — John Havlicek & Jo Jo White

64 — Larry Bird & Kevin McHale

44 — Larry Bird & Robert Parish

44 — Paul Pierce & Antoine Walker

Celtics guard Derrick White scored 20 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists. White has recorded four 20-point, 10-assist games since February 10, a span of 18 games. Prior to that, he had never produced such a game in 318 career games.

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his 30th career triple-double in the loss, compiling 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. Sabonis is the 18th player in NBA history to reach that mark, and just the third center to do so (Wilt Chamberlain and Nikola Jokic). Only six players have recorded 30 triple-doubles in fewer games than Sabonis (485):

75 — Oscar Robertson

146 — Luka Doncic

190 — Magic Johnson

228 — Ben Simmons

312 — Nikola Jokic

375 — Jason Kidd

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: