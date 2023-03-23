Warriors Spoil Luka’s Return
Stephen Curry scored 20 points and dished out a team-high 13 assists as the Golden State Warriors edged the Dallas Mavericks 127-125. The Warriors won consecutive road games for just the second time this season, moving to within one game of the fourth-place Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings (a position which would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs).
Curry, who connected on two 3-pointers, has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 237 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 80 games (Curry, 157). No one other than Curry himself has come within 100 games of his record streak.
The Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga scored a team-high 22 points on 9-11 shooting from the field (81.8%). It’s the third time Kuminga has scored at least 20 points with a field goal percentage of 80%. No other player in franchise history has recorded even one such game at a younger age than Kuminga, who was 20 years and 167 days old yesterday.
Draymond Green did a little bit of everything for the Warriors, tallying 14 points, eight assists, four rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. Green made six of his 10 attempts from the field.
In his first game back after a five-game absence, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic recorded game highs of 30 points and 17 assists. It was Doncic’s 41st 30-point game of the season, breaking a tie with Mark Aguirre (1983-84) for the most such games in a season in franchise history.
Doncic has 10 career 30-point, 15-assist games, six more such games than all other players in franchise history combined. He’s the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark, trailing only Oscar Robertson.
Teammate Jaden Hardy came off the bench to score 27 points in just 25 minutes of playing time. He shot 10-18 from the field, including 6-9 rom 3-point range. Hardy has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games.
Quick Hitters
Some other notes from around the NBA:
Giannis Antetokounmpo led all players on both teams with 31 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks hammered the San Antonio Spurs 130-94. It’s the seventh time the Spurs have lost a game by at least 35 points this season, breaking the NBA record for most such losses in a single season they shared with the 2016-17 Los Angeles Lakers and 2020-21 Orlando Magic. The Spurs also lost back-to-back games by 35 or more points for the first time in franchise history.
The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 31 points on 12-16 shooting from the field, adding 12 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in a 118-104 win over the Washington Wizards. Jokic has scored at least 20 points on 60% shooting from the field in each of his last six games, matching the longest such streak of his career and the longest such streak in franchise history. It’s the second time this season he’s recorded six such games in a row.
Jimmy Butler produced game-high figures of 35 points, nine assists (tied), and four steals as the Miami Heat picked up a crucial 127-120 win over the New York Knicks. The Heat are just .001 behind the Brooklyn Nets for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, a spot that would allow them to avoid the Play-In Tournament.
Rookie Andrew Nembhard scored 25 points (11-17 from the field) and distributed 10 assists in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Nembhard is the only rookie to record multiple 20-point, 10-assist games this season. The Raptors’ Pascal Siakam tallied 31 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the loss.
The Philadelphia 76ers opened with a 23-1 run — including the first 17 points of the game — then cruised to an easy 116-91 win over the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers’ Joel Embiid saw his franchise-record streak of 10 straight 30-point games come to an end, as he sat out the second half with calf tightness after recording 12 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the first half. De’Anthony Melton, starting in place of the injured James Harden, scored 25 points to pace the Sixers.
Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded game highs of 37 points (14-20 from the field) and 10 rebounds (tied) as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Houston Rockets 130-125. The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant returned from a nine-game absence, scoring 17 points and dishing out five assists in 24 minutes of action. Kevin Porter Jr. recorded his second career triple-double for the Rockets, compiling 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a lengthy 52-game absence, scoring 22 points in a tight 125-124 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Towns made two free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining to provide the winning margin. Naz Reid came off the bench to lead Minnesota with 26 points, making 11 of his 15 attempts from the field. The up-and-down Hawks fell to 36-37 with the loss. Atlanta has been within one game of .500 after each of its last 27 games, the longest such streak in NBA history.
Lauri Markkanen tallied game highs of 40 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Utah Jazz fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 127-115. Markkanen is the first Jazz player to record multiple 40-point, 10-rebound games in a season since Karl Malone in 1997-98. Damian Lillard had 30 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, while rookie Shaedon Sharpe chipped in with a career-high 24 points. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 32 games, the longest such streak in franchise history.
Anthony Davis (27 points), D’Angelo Russell (26), and Austin Reeves (25) combined for 78 points as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 122-111. Reeves also recorded a career-high 11 assists. The Suns’ Devin Booker scored a game-high 33 points in the loss, shooting 11-16 from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line.