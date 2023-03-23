Warriors Spoil Luka’s Return

Stephen Curry scored 20 points and dished out a team-high 13 assists as the Golden State Warriors edged the Dallas Mavericks 127-125. The Warriors won consecutive road games for just the second time this season, moving to within one game of the fourth-place Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings (a position which would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs).

Curry, who connected on two 3-pointers, has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 237 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 80 games (Curry, 157). No one other than Curry himself has come within 100 games of his record streak.

The Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga scored a team-high 22 points on 9-11 shooting from the field (81.8%). It’s the third time Kuminga has scored at least 20 points with a field goal percentage of 80%. No other player in franchise history has recorded even one such game at a younger age than Kuminga, who was 20 years and 167 days old yesterday.

Draymond Green did a little bit of everything for the Warriors, tallying 14 points, eight assists, four rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. Green made six of his 10 attempts from the field.

In his first game back after a five-game absence, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic recorded game highs of 30 points and 17 assists. It was Doncic’s 41st 30-point game of the season, breaking a tie with Mark Aguirre (1983-84) for the most such games in a season in franchise history.

Doncic has 10 career 30-point, 15-assist games, six more such games than all other players in franchise history combined. He’s the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark, trailing only Oscar Robertson.

Teammate Jaden Hardy came off the bench to score 27 points in just 25 minutes of playing time. He shot 10-18 from the field, including 6-9 rom 3-point range. Hardy has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games.

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