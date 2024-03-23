Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton produced game highs of 26 points, 11 assists, and four steals and tied his season high with three blocks as the Indiana Pacers downed the Golden State Warriors 123-111. Haliburton shot 9-18 from the field (4-8 on 3-pointers) and 4-5 from the free throw line, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in a game-high 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Paul George scored a game-high 31 points in the LA Clippers’ 125-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. George shot 10-14 from the floor — including 4-8 from 3-point range — and made all seven of his free throws. He also had two steals and two blocks (tying for the team lead in both categories) in 28 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 23 points and hauled in a game-high 19 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94. Davis made 10 of his 16 field goal attempts, adding four assists and four blocks in a team-high 40 minutes of action. He’s recorded a double-double in 15 of his last 16 games, the exception being March 16 when he had to leave the game after being poked in the eye in the first quarter.