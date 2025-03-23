Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Josh Giddey recorded his 15th career triple-double, scoring 15 points to go with 10 rebounds and a career-high-tying 17 assists in the Chicago Bulls’ 146-115 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers. Giddey also swiped a career-high eight steals, posting a rating of plus-22 points in 33 minutes of court time. He shot 5-11 from the field (1-2 on 3-pointers) and 4-6 from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced game highs of 32 points (22 of them coming in the third quarter) and 17 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 114-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Antetokounmpo went 12-20 from the floor and 8-13 from the charity stripe. He also contributed three assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Trae Young recorded game highs of 25 points (tied with Jimmy Butler III) and 10 assists as the Atlanta Hawks knocked off the Golden State Warriors 124-115. Young shot 9-15 from the field and made six of his seven free throw attempts. He added five rebounds and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 35 minutes of action.

Milestones