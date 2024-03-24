Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 34 points and dished out a team-high seven assists as the Houston Rockets routed the Utah Jazz 147-119, notching their eighth consecutive victory. VanVleet shot 11-16 from the field, making a franchise-record-tying 10 of his 15 attempts from 3-point range. He matched the franchise single-game mark for 3-pointers made previously shared by James Harden (three times) and Chandler Parsons.

Second ⭐️

Dejounte Murray produced game highs of 28 points, 12 assists (also a season high), and four steals to go with seven rebounds as the Atlanta Hawks destroyed the Charlotte Hornets 132-91. Murray made 10 of his 14 shots from the floor, including seven of his nine 3-point attempts.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Green also had a big night for the Rockets, scoring a game-high 41 points in a team-high 33 minutes played. It’s his second 40-point effort in the last three games. Green went 15-22 from the field — including 7-11 from 3-point range — and made all four of his free throws.