Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Alperen Segun recorded his 12th career triple-double, compiling 33 points, a game-high 13 rebounds, and a team-high 10 assists in the Houston Rockets’ 132-124 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Sengun was red-hot from the field, sinking 16 of his 19 attempts. He also contributed team highs of two steals (tied with three others) and two blocks (tied with Reed Sheppard) in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Toumani Camara scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-99 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. Camara shot a blistering 10-12 from the floor (9-11 on threes) and 6-7 from the charity stripe. He added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 28 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Ace Bailey scored a career-high 37 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Utah Jazz fell to the Toronto Raptors 143-127. Bailey went 11-21 from the field (7-10 on threes) and 8-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded six rebounds, three assists, and a team-high two blocks (tied with Oscar Tshiebwe) in 35 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

The Rockets’ Kevin Durant (40 points) recorded his 770th career 25-point game, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the fourth-most such games in NBA history. He now has 435 career 30-point games, tying Karl Malone for fourth place on the league’s all-time list.

Sengun grabbed his 3,000th career rebound. At 23 years and 241 days old, he’s the youngest player in NBA history to reach 5,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, and 1,500 assists, eclipsing the previous mark of 23 years and 322 days held by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Camara recorded an effective field goal percentage of 120.8%, the highest such figure in Portland Trail Blazers history in a 30-point game. The previous mark of 116.7% was also held by Camara (Feb. 9, 2026).

Luka Doncic (32 points) reached 2,000 points for the season in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons. It’s the third time he’s attained that milestone.

Doncic (11-29 field goals) made his 5,000th career field goal. At 27 years and 23 days old, he’s the seventh-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark.

The Toronto Raptors (49 assists) set a franchise record for most assists in a game, besting the previous mark of 44 set on Nov. 19, 2023 versus the Detroit Pistons. They are just the third team in the NBA this century to record at least 49 assists in a game, joining the Washington Wizards (May 3, 2021) and the Indiana Pacers (Jan. 5, 2024).

The Atlanta Hawks (25-54 on threes) tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game as they destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies 146-107. They also hit 25 triples on Dec. 6, 2021 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dec. 29, 2025 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Streaking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22 points) extended his NBA-record streak of 20-point games to 132 in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 123-103 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s averaged 32.3 PPG and 6.5 APG with 53.7/38.5/89.4 shooting splits over that stretch.

Kawhi Leonard (28 points) recorded his 48th consecutive 20-point game as the LA Clippers routed the Milwaukee Bucks 129-96. It’s the 22nd-longest such streak in NBA history, a run in which he’s averaged 29.2 PPG with 50.6/38.3/89.3 shooting splits.

Doncic has produced 18 straight 20-point games, 15 straight 25-point games, and 10 straight 30-point games. He’s posted figures of 34.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.8 APG, and 2.1 SPG over the former span.

The Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan (15 rebounds) has snagged double-digit rebounds in each of his last 10 games, the longest such streak of his career. Over that stretch, he’s averaged 15.8 PPG, 12.9 RPG, and 2.6 BPG with a field goal percentage of 50.9%.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Oklahoma City Thunder (12) and San Antonio Spurs (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Brooklyn Nets (eight), Miami Heat (five), and Orlando Magic (five).

Miscellany