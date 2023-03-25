Kennard Rockets Into History

Luke Kennard scored a game-high 30 points — all on a franchise-record 10 3-pointers made — as the Memphis Grizzlies mauled the Houston Rockets 151-114. With the win, the Grizzlies clinched their second straight Southwest Division title.

Kennard made 10 of his 11 attempts from 3-point range, tying Ty Lawson (April 9, 2011) and Klay Thompson (Jan 21, 2019) for the highest 3-point field goal percentage in NBA history by a player with at least 10 3-pointers made in a game.

Kennard is just the second player in NBA history to record a 30-point game without making a 2-pointer or free throw, joining Malik Beasley (March 9, 2022). In fact, neither Kennard nor Beasley even attempted a 2-pointer or free throw.

Kennard logged just 24 minutes of action, the fewest minutes played in NBA history by a player with at least 10 3-pointers made in a game:

24 — Luke Kennard (March 24, 2023)

26 — Stephen Curry (Dec. 30, 2017)

27 — Klay Thompson (Oct. 29, 2018)

27 — Klay Thompson (Jan. 21, 2019)

Finally, Kennard recorded the highest effective field goal percentage in NBA history by a player in a 30-point game, breaking a record that was all of four days old:

136.4% — Luke Kennard (March 24, 2023)

123.1% — Taurean Price (March 20, 2023)

122.7% — Tobias Harris (Dec. 26, 2017)

122.7% — Davis Bertans (Feb. 17, 2021)

The Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane scored 25 points on 10-13 shooting from the field, including 5-7 from 3-point range. Kennard and Bane are just the second teammates in NBA history to each score at least 25 points with an effective field goal percentage of 95% in the same game, joining Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka (Jan. 31, 2014).

Memphis’ Ja Morant came off the bench for the second straight game, scoring 18 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. He also dished out a team-high eight assists in just 19 minutes played.

Warriors Rally, Beat Sixers

The Golden State Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Philadelphia 76ers 41-24 over the final period to pull out a 120-112 win. The Warriors improved to 30-7 at Chase Center this season, tied for the second-most home wins in the NBA.

Jordan Poole came off the bench to score a team-high 33 points, 19 of them in the decisive fourth quarter. Poole shot 10-19 from the field — including 6-11 from 3-point range — and made seven of his eight free throws.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds, shooting 10-18 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. Curry has made multiple 3-pointers in each of his last 49 games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history. The two longest such streaks of 53 and 50 games belong to Curry (of course).

Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson scored 21 points and made six 3-pointers. Thompson surpassed 14,000 career points, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to reach that mark. The only franchise with more such players is the Boston Celtics with eight.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid scored a game-high 46 points in the loss, adding nine rebounds and eight assists. He leads the NBA in 30-point games (42) and is tied for second in 40-point games (12) this season.

Embiid made 13 of his 23 attempts from the field and 19 of his 22 free throws. It’s the ninth time he’s made at least 15 free throws in a game this season, tied with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the most such games in the NBA. He’s one shy of the franchise record for most such games in a season held by Dolph Schayes (1960-61).

Embiid surpassed 2,000 points for the season, the second straight season he’s reached that mark. He’s the first center to record back-to-back 2,000-point seasons since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-00 and 2000-01.

Huerter Beams After Win

Kevin Huerter returned from a two-game absence, scoring a team-high 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists as the Sacramento Kings outscored the Phoenix Suns 135-127. It’s the 19th time the Kings have scored at least 130 points in a game this season, five more such games than any other team. The last team to record at least 19 such games in a season was the 1988-89 Denver Nuggets (19).

Kings center Domantas Sabonis scored 27 points, shooting 10-15 from the field and making seven of his eight free throws. Sabonis also contributed nine rebounds and nine assists.

Sabonis has been on a tear in March, averaging 21.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG, and 8.9 APG with a field goal percentage of 59.0% in 12 games. He leads all players with 10 double-doubles and five triple-doubles this month.

The Suns’ Devin Booker tallied 32 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the loss, shooting 10-16 from the field and 12-14 from the free throw line. Booker has scored at least 30 points on 60% shooting from the field in each of his last three games, matching the longest such streak of his career and second-longest such streak in franchise history.

Terrence Ross came off the bench to score a season-high 30 points in just 27 minutes played for the Suns. Ross made 11 of his 16 shots from the field, including six of his 10 3-point attempts.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: