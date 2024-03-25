Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Davis produced game highs of 36 points (tied with Pascal Siakam) and 16 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers outscored the Indiana Pacers 150-145. Davis made 15 of his 21 shots from the floor and connected on all five of his free throws.

Davis has recorded a double-double in 16 of his last 17 games, the exception being March 16 when he had to leave the game late in the first quarter with an eye injury. He’s averaging 24.1 PPG and 13.8 RPG over that span, shooting 56.7% from the field and 82.7% from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Zion Williamson matched his season high with 36 points in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 114-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Williamson went 13-14 from the field and 10-14 from the free throw line, adding seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 36 minutes played.

Williamson is the only player in franchise history to record a 30-point game with 90% shooting from the field. He’s now done so three times, the first two occurrences coming on Feb. 12, 2021 and Nov. 29, 2023.

Third ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied game highs of 30 points and 19 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-93. Antetokounmpo made 13 of his 18 field goal attempts, the 47th time he’s recorded a 30-point game while shooting at least 70% from the floor. That’s 11 more such games than any other active player (LeBron James, 36).

Milestones

Antetokounmpo reached 2,000 points in a season for the third time in his career. The only other players in Bucks history to record a 2,000-point season are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (five times) and Michael Redd (once).

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 31 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 114-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry made nine shots from the floor, becoming the 42nd player in NBA history to reach 8,000 career field goals made.

The LA Clippers’ Paul George made four 3-pointers in a 121-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. George increased his career total to 2,223 3-pointers made, passing Jamal Crawford (2,221) to take over 11th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

George attempted eight 3-pointers, pushing his season total to 526. He broke a tie with Lou Williams (2017-18) for the most 3-pointers attempted in a single season in franchise history.

CJ McCollum scored 23 points with five 3-pointers made as the Pelicans beat the Pistons. McCollum raised his career total to 1,763 3-pointers made, moving past Peja Stojakovic (1,760) and into 28th place on the NBA’s all-time leaderboard.

Streaking

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 15 games. He’s averaging 30.3 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 6.6 APG with a field goal percentage of 64.1% over that span.

Antetokounmpo’s teammate, Damian Lillard , made two 3-pointers to extend his streak of regular season games with at least one 3-pointer made to 144. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only 268-game and 157-game runs by Curry.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Detroit Pistons (six).

The Indiana Pacers have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 80 regular season games, tying the San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 4, 1983 to Feb. 3, 1984) for the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history. The Pacers are the third team to open a season with 72 straight 100-point games, joining the 1979-80 San Antonio Spurs and the 1981-82 Denver Nuggets.

Miscellany