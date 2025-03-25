Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 38 points as the Phoenix Suns edged the Milwaukee Bucks 108-106 for their fourth straight victory. Durant shot 11-21 from the field (7-9 on 3-pointers) and 9-10 from the free throw line. He also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked a game-high three shots in 37 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton produced game highs of 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to their fifth straight win, a 119-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haliburton went 9-16 from the floor, hitting three of his seven 3-point attempts. He also recorded one steal and one block, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 29 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Coby White scored a game-high 37 points as the Chicago Bulls won for the eighth time in their last 10 games, beating the Denver Nuggets 129-119. White shot 11-22 from the field (5-10 on 3-pointers) and 10-11 from the free throw line. He added four assists, two steals, and one block, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 40 minutes of action.

Milestones