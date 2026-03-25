Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 29th triple-double of the season, compiling game highs of 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 125-123 win over the Phoenix Suns. Jokic made nine of his 16 attempts from the field, including a game-winning jumper with 11.5 seconds remaining. He also shot 5-7 from the free throw line in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell poured in a game-high 42 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 136-131 victory over the Orlando Magic. Mitchell went 14-22 from the floor, hitting three of his seven 3-point tries. He also sank all 11 of his attempts from the charity stripe in 35 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 36 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Magic fell to the Cavaliers. Banchero shot 10-19 from the field (3-7 on threes) and 13-15 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, a team-high five assists, one steal, and one block in a game-high 40 minutes played.

Milestones

Jokic tied himself (2022-23) for seventh place on the single-season leaderboard for triple-doubles with 29. Next up is Wilt Chamberlain, who ranks sixth with 31 triple-doubles in 1967-68.

The Suns’ Grayson Allen (5-12 on threes) made his 1,000th career 3-pointer. His 3-point field goal percentage of 40.4% ranks 14th among the 182 players in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Charlotte Hornets (26-55 on threes) tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game in a 134-90 demolition of the Sacramento Kings. They previously hit 26 triples on March 14, 2025 versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Streaking

Jokic recorded his 600th assist of the season, the fourth consecutive campaign he’s reached that mark. The only other centers in NBA history to attain that milestone are Wilt Chamberlain (1966-67 and 1967-68) and Domantas Sabonis (2023-24).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: New York Knicks (seven).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Orlando Magic (six).

Miscellany