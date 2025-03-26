NBA Game Notes (March 25, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on March 25, 2025.
Three Stars
The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.
First ⭐️
Naji Marshall poured in a career-high 38 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the New York Knicks 128-113. Marshall made 17 of his 25 field goal attempts, establishing new career highs in both categories. He also grabbed seven rebounds and swiped one steal in 38 turnover-free minutes.
Second ⭐️
OG Anunoby scored a game-high 35 points in the Knicks’ win over the Mavericks. Anunoby shot 15-24 from the field, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts. He added five rebounds, two steals, and one block, committing just one turnover in 38 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Paolo Banchero recorded his fourth straight 30-point game, netting a game-high 32 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 111-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Banchero went 13-24 from the floor, although he made just two of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. He also contributed seven rebounds, a team-high six assists, and one steal in 36 minutes played.
Milestones
The Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns (26 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) recorded his 50th double-double of the season (and third career triple-double), the fifth time he’s reached that mark. The only active player with more such seasons is Nikola Jokic with six.
Teammate Josh Hart (16 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) also produced a triple-double, his ninth of the season. That breaks the New York Knicks’ single-season record he shared with Walt Frazier (1968-69).
Towns and Hart became the first duo in New York Knicks history to each record a triple-double in the same game. It’s the 17th such occurrence in NBA history and the third this season (the Denver Nuggets’ Jokic and Russell Westbrook have done so twice).
