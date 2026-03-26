Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jamal Murray exploded for a season-high 53 points as the Denver Nuggets outscored the Dallas Mavericks 142-135 for their fourth straight win. Murray shot 19-28 from the field (9-14 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in a game-high 41 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 35 points in his return from a 13-game absence, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 157-137 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid was very efficient, going 12-17 from the floor (3-3 on threes) and 8-9 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high seven assists, six rebounds, and one block in 28 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 30th triple-double of the season, scoring 23 points to go with game highs of 21 rebounds and 19 assists in the Nuggets’ win over the Mavericks. Jokic went just 8-19 from the field (1-5 on threes), but sank all six of his free throw attempts. He also swiped one steal and was charged with only one turnover in 38 minutes of action.

Milestones

As noted above, Jokic produced his 30th triple-double of the season, the second time he’s reached that mark. Jokic is one of only four players in NBA history to attain that milestone in a season, and he and Russell Westbrook (three times) are the only ones to do so more than once.

Jokic recorded his 6,000th career assist, making him the ninth active player and the 43rd player in NBA history to attain that milestone. He’s also the first center in NBA history to reach that mark.

Kevin Durant (30 points, 9-22 field goals) recorded his 436th career 30-point game in the Houston Rockets’ 110-108 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, breaking a tie with Karl Malone for the fourth-most such games in NBA history. He also moved up the league’s all-time list for field goals made with 11,177, taking over eighth place from Dirk Nowitzki.

Luka Doncic (43 points) recorded his 60th career 40-point game as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Indiana Pacers 137-130. He’s the 16th player in NBA history to reach that mark, and at 27 years and 25 days old is the third-youngest player to do so.

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-41 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season in a 130-99 blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Their 3,126 long-range attempts eclipses the previous mark of 3,095 set last season.

Streaking

Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in back-to-back games. It was nearly his third consecutive 15-15-15 game, as he tallied 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists on March 22.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33 points) extended his NBA-record streak of 20-point games to 133 in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 119-109 loss to the Boston Celtics. He’s averaged 32.3 PPG and 6.5 APG with 53.9/38.7/89.3 shooting splits over that run.

Kawhi Leonard (27 points) produced his 49th consecutive 20-point game as the LA Clippers routed the Toronto Raptors 119-94, tying LeBron James (Dec. 14, 2007 to March 26, 2008) for the 21st-longest such streak in NBA history. Over that span, he’s averaged 29.2 PPG with 50.5/38.2/89.3 shooting splits.

Embiid has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 25 games, a stretch in which he’s averaged 30.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 4.4 APG with 52.7/38.7/86.1 shooting splits.

Doncic has recorded 19 straight 20-point games, 16 straight 25-point games, and 11 straight 30-point games. The latter streak matches the longest of his career, an 11-game span in which he’s posted figures of 39.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 7.3 APG, and 2.5 SPG.

The Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan (15 rebounds) has grabbed double-digit rebounds in each of his last 11 games, the longest such streak of his career and tied for the 10th-longest such streak in franchise history. He’s averaged 15.6 PPG, 13.1 RPG, and 2.5 BPG with a field goal percentage of 52.5% over that span.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (seven).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Brooklyn Nets (nine) and Dallas Mavericks (five).

The Mavericks (135 points) have scored at least 130 points in three straight games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history. They previously achieved the feat Nov. 20–24, 2019.

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-point loss) have lost back-to-back games by 30 or more points for just the second time in franchise history. They also posted consecutive 30-point losses on April 22 and 23, 1994.

Miscellany