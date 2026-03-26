Statitudes

Statitudes

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Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
4hEdited

* Jokic missed by one assist the 4th triple-20 all-time (and his 2nd).

* The Sixers and Bulls became the first teams to register 50+ point quarters in the same game. The 2nd half score of 86-85 was one short of the most combined for a 2nd half (an 1984 Nuggets-Spurs game that concluded with an NBA record 53-46 4th quarter), and 3 below the mark for any half (Phoenix-Denver 107-67 in 1990, in which the Suns had back-to-back 50+ point quarters).

* Houston scored the first 13 points in OT against Minnesota, who scored the next 15 to win the game - the biggest OT comeback in the play-by-play era, and most likely in NBA history.

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1 reply by Justin Kubatko
Matias Barmat's avatar
Matias Barmat
4hEdited

Kevin Durant (30 points, 9-22 field goals) recorded his 436th career 30-point game in the Houston Rockets’ 110-108 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, breaking a tie with Karl Malone for the fourth-most such games in NBA history. He also moved up the league’s all-time list for field goals made with 1,177, taking over eighth place from Dirk Nowitzki.

Not 1,177 but 11,177. Please correct. Thank you.

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1 reply by Justin Kubatko
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