Celtics Demolish Spurs
Jaylen Brown took over with Jayson Tatum sidelined with a hip contusion, producing game highs of 41 points and 13 rebounds in a 137-93 demolition of the Spurs. The Celtics have won five of their last six games to move within a game-and-a-half of the idle Milwaukee Bucks for first first place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Brown shot 18-29 from the field in recording his eighth career 40-point game, tying Tom Heinsohn for the fifth-most such games in franchise history. It was Brown’s third career 40-point, 10-rebound game, also tied for the fifth-most such games in franchise history (with Sam Jones).
The Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to score 20 points and dish out a game-high nine assists. Brogdon has recorded 17 20-point games coming off the bench this season, the second-most such games in the NBA (Bennedict Mathurin, 23).
Zach Collins led the Spurs with 21 points and seven rebounds, who were missing leading scorer Keldon Johnson. The Spurs led 32-30 at the end of the first quarter before being outscored 107-61 the remainder of the game.
The Spurs have lost 11 games by 30 or more points this season, breaking a tie with the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets for the second-most such losses in a season in NBA history (2021-22 Portland Trail Blazers, 15). It was their eighth loss by 35 or more points, two more such losses than any other team in NBA history.
Morant, Bane Lead Grizzlies
Ja Morant recorded team highs of 27 points and six assists in his return to the starting lineup, leading the Memphis Grizzlies past the Atlanta Hawks 123-119. The Grizzlies have won nine of their last 10 games, including the last six in a row.
Morant’s backcourt mate, Desmond Bane, scored 25 points on 11-18 shooting from the field and handed out five assists. It’s the 11th time Morant and Bane have each scored at least 25 points in the same game, breaking a tie with Zach Randolph and Rudy Gay for the most such games by a duo in franchise history.
Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. compiled 15 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, and three steals. It’s the 26th time Jackson Jr. has blocked at least five shots in a game, tying Pau Gasol for the most such games in franchise history. Jackson Jr. has recorded 14 of those games this season, the most such games in the NBA as well as a franchise single-season record.
Tyus Jones came off the bench to produce 13 points and five assists in 23 minutes for the Grizzlies. He did not commit a turnover or personal foul. Jones has 19 career games in which he’s recorded at least 10 points and five assists without committing a turnover or personal foul, tying Tony Parker for the most such games since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.
The Hawks’ Trae Young produced game highs of 28 points and 10 assists in the loss. Young has recorded 29 20-point, 10-assist games this season, five more such games than any other player (Nikola Jokic, 24).
Hawks center Clint Capela scored 18 points on 8-11 shooting from the field, adding a game-high 16 rebounds and four blocks in just 29 minutes of action. It’s the 23rd time Capela has recorded at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in fewer than 30 minutes played, the fourth-most such games among active players.
The up-and-down Hawks fell to 37-38 with the loss. They have been within one game of .500 after each of their last 29 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by four games.
Quick Hitters
Some other notes from around the NBA:
The Dallas Mavericks — who entered the game as a 12.5-point favorite — suffered yet another embarrassing loss to the Charlotte Hornets, this time falling 111-104 at Spectrum Center. Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 21 points, while P.J. Washington chipped in with 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic tallied 40 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in the loss. Doncic has 21 career 40-point double-doubles, four more such games than all other players in franchise history combined.
The Chicago Bulls spoiled the return of LeBron James after a 13-game absence, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 118-108 at Crypto.com Arena. The Bulls were led by Zach LaVine, who scored a game-high 32 points on 13-19 shooting from the field. James came off the bench for just the second time in his 20-season career, scoring a team-high 19 points with eight rebounds.
Jarrett Allen tallied team highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavalier beat the Houston Rockets 108-91, clinching their first playoff berth since the 2017-18 season. Allen shot 8-11 from the field and made all eight of his free throws. The Rockets’ Jalen Green scored a game-high 30 points in the loss, shooting 10-17 from the field with five 3-pointers made.
Cole Anthony led eight Orlando Magic players in double figures with 21 points in a 119-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets’ Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 44 points in the loss, shooting 13-22 from the field (including 6-9 from 3-point range) and making all 12 of his free throws.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder knocked off the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 118-112. Gilgeous-Alexander made nine of his 17 attempts from the field and hit 13 of his 15 free throws. It’s the 30th time Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points on 50% shooting from the field this season, tying Kevin Durant (2013-14) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history.
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid came off the bench to score a team-high 23 points in just 21 minutes played in a narrow 99-96 win over the Golden State Warriors. With the win, the Timberwolves moved to within a half-game of the Warriors for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are just a game-and-a-half back of the fourth-place Phoenix Suns in the jumbled conference standings.