Celtics Demolish Spurs

Jaylen Brown took over with Jayson Tatum sidelined with a hip contusion, producing game highs of 41 points and 13 rebounds in a 137-93 demolition of the Spurs. The Celtics have won five of their last six games to move within a game-and-a-half of the idle Milwaukee Bucks for first first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Brown shot 18-29 from the field in recording his eighth career 40-point game, tying Tom Heinsohn for the fifth-most such games in franchise history. It was Brown’s third career 40-point, 10-rebound game, also tied for the fifth-most such games in franchise history (with Sam Jones).

The Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to score 20 points and dish out a game-high nine assists. Brogdon has recorded 17 20-point games coming off the bench this season, the second-most such games in the NBA (Bennedict Mathurin, 23).

Zach Collins led the Spurs with 21 points and seven rebounds, who were missing leading scorer Keldon Johnson. The Spurs led 32-30 at the end of the first quarter before being outscored 107-61 the remainder of the game.

The Spurs have lost 11 games by 30 or more points this season, breaking a tie with the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets for the second-most such losses in a season in NBA history (2021-22 Portland Trail Blazers, 15). It was their eighth loss by 35 or more points, two more such losses than any other team in NBA history.

Morant, Bane Lead Grizzlies

Ja Morant recorded team highs of 27 points and six assists in his return to the starting lineup, leading the Memphis Grizzlies past the Atlanta Hawks 123-119. The Grizzlies have won nine of their last 10 games, including the last six in a row.

Morant’s backcourt mate, Desmond Bane, scored 25 points on 11-18 shooting from the field and handed out five assists. It’s the 11th time Morant and Bane have each scored at least 25 points in the same game, breaking a tie with Zach Randolph and Rudy Gay for the most such games by a duo in franchise history.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. compiled 15 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, and three steals. It’s the 26th time Jackson Jr. has blocked at least five shots in a game, tying Pau Gasol for the most such games in franchise history. Jackson Jr. has recorded 14 of those games this season, the most such games in the NBA as well as a franchise single-season record.

Tyus Jones came off the bench to produce 13 points and five assists in 23 minutes for the Grizzlies. He did not commit a turnover or personal foul. Jones has 19 career games in which he’s recorded at least 10 points and five assists without committing a turnover or personal foul, tying Tony Parker for the most such games since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

The Hawks’ Trae Young produced game highs of 28 points and 10 assists in the loss. Young has recorded 29 20-point, 10-assist games this season, five more such games than any other player (Nikola Jokic, 24).

Hawks center Clint Capela scored 18 points on 8-11 shooting from the field, adding a game-high 16 rebounds and four blocks in just 29 minutes of action. It’s the 23rd time Capela has recorded at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in fewer than 30 minutes played, the fourth-most such games among active players.

The up-and-down Hawks fell to 37-38 with the loss. They have been within one game of .500 after each of their last 29 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by four games.

Quick Hitters

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