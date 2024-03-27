Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Austin Reaves recorded his second career triple-double, compiling 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 in double overtime. He had 16 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the fourth quarter and two overtime periods as the Lakers climbed out of a 19-point hole with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation.

Reaves shot 10-20 from the floor (4-11 on 3-pointers) and 5-6 from the free throw line, tying his career high for field goals made and establishing a new career high for field goals attempted. He also matched his career high with two blocks.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Davis produced game highs of 34 points, 23 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals (tied with two others) in the Lakers’ comeback win. It was the ninth 30-point, 20-rebound game of Davis’ career, the most such games among active players.

Davis went just 12-31 from the field, but tied his season high with three 3-pointers made and was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. He played a career-high 52 minutes, committing just one personal foul.

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 28 points as the Dallas Mavericks blew out the Sacramento Kings 132-96. Dallas has won nine of its last 10 games to move into sixth place in the Western Conference standings, just a game behind the fifth-place New Orleans Pelicans.

Doncic added 11 rebounds, six assists, and two steals, shooting 10-18 from the floor with four 3-pointers made. It’s the 63rd consecutive game in which he’s scored at least 15 points with one 3-pointer made, tying James Harden for the longest such streak in NBA history.