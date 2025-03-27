Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic returned from a five-game absence to compile game highs of 39 points, 10 rebounds (tied with two others), and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 127-117 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Jokic shot 16-25 from the field, sinking three of his six 3-point attempts. He posted a rating of plus-14 points (best among the game’s starters) in 38 minutes of court time.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 34 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-119 buzzer-beating win over the Indiana Pacers. Doncic shot 11-21 from the field (6-10 on threes) and 6-7 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, a team-high seven assists (tied with LeBron James), and one block in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 30 points (tied with Kevin Durant) as the Boston Celtics routed the Phoenix Suns 132-102 for their seventh straight win. Porzingis went 10-15 from the floor (4-5 on 3-pointers) and 6-8 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked a game-high two shots (tied with two others) in 29 minutes played.

Milestones

Jokic recorded his 30th triple-double of the season, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to reach that milestone. He joins Russell Westbrook (three times), Oscar Robertson, and Wilt Chamberlain.

The Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook (one steal) recorded his 1,944th career steal, tying Kobe Bryant for 16th place on the NBA’s all-time list (steals have been tracked since the 1973-74 season).

The Boston Celtics (22-52 on 3-pointers) have attempted 3,523 threes this season, a new franchise single-season record. The previous mark of 3,492 attempts was set in 2022-23.

Streaking

The Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (18 assists, one turnover) extended his NBA-record streak of games with 10 or more assists and two or fewer turnovers to 12, five longer than any other player (individual turnovers have been tracked since the 1977-78 season).

Haliburton (16 points) has recorded a double-double with two or fewer turnovers in each of his last 12 games, tying Emeka Okafor and Clint Capela for the NBA’s longest such streak since 1977-78. No other guard has produced more than six such games in a row.

Doncic has recorded at least 10 points and one 3-pointer made in 111 consecutive games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 14 games. Points aside, his 111-game 3-point run ranks fifth in league history, breaking a tie with Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Boston Celtics (seven).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Philadelphia 76ers (six) and Brooklyn Nets (five).

Miscellany