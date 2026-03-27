Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jalen Duren scored a game-high 30 points as the Detroit Pistons pounded the New Orleans Pelicans 129-108. Duren was incredibly efficient, going 10-12 from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line. He added a team-high 10 rebounds, a career-high-tying seven assists, two steals, and a game-high two blocks (tied with two others) in 31 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Kon Knueppel produced game highs of 26 points (tied with Jalen Brunson) and 11 rebounds to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 114-103 victory over the New York Knicks. Knueppel went 9-14 from the floor, sinking six of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out a team-high eight assists and was not charged with a personal foul in a team-high 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Paolo Banchero recorded his third straight 30-point game, scoring a team-high 30 points in the Orlando Magic’s 121-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. Banchero shot 11-22 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed nine rebounds and a team-high seven assists, committing just one turnover in a team-high 38 minutes played.

Milestones

Knueppel made his 250th 3-pointer of the season, becoming the first rookie in NBA history to reach that mark. At 20 years and 235 days old, he’s easily the youngest player in NBA history to attain that milestone in a single season, surpassing Anthony Edwards by almost three years.

Streaking

Banchero has tallied at least 30 points and five assists in each of his last three games, tying Tracy McGrady (twice) for the second-longest such streak in Orlando Magic history. McGrady holds the franchise mark of seven straight 30-point, 5-assist games.

The Hornets’ Brandon Miller (4-8 on threes) has made at least one 3-pointer in 50 consecutive games. The only other player in Charlotte Hornets history to record at least 50 such games in a row is LaMelo Ball, with two 53-game streaks.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Charlotte Hornets (five).

Miscellany